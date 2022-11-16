QUINCY – Abbey Schreacke remembers it like it was yesterday.
The emotion and the elation of winning a girls’ state basketball championship.
Schreacke earned state player of the year honors after leading Quincy Notre Dame to the Class 2A title last March at Redbird Arena.
Schreacke averaged 26.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game as a junior.
She is one of four returning starters for a Lady Raiders team that is favored to repeat as state champions.
“Everyone wants to get back there,” she said. “Most of our team is back and we know what it takes. Winning it again, that obviously is the goal we are shooting for.”
But Schreacke, who signed last week with the University of Missouri, knows there is plenty of work ahead if QND is going to reach its goal of repeating.
“We know we will have a big target on our back and teams will be looking to knock us off,” she said. “It’s going to be a challenge, but we’re ready for it.”
Schreacke and her Notre Dame teammates are scheduled to tip off the 2022-23 season Friday night at home against Hardin-Calhoun.
Veteran QND coach Eric Orne is making sure his players keep everything in the proper perspective.
Orne has been preaching the mantra of “steady and balanced” for this year’s squad.
“We are certainly excited to get started, but we know it’s one day at a time,” Orne said. “This is a new season and a new team. Obviously, we have some good pieces back.
“We want to focus on what is happening right in front of us now. We won’t worry about January until we get to January.”
The Raiders also return an all-state player in senior sharpshooter Blair Eftink, a lethal weapon from 3-point range who delivered with numerous clutch performances in the postseason last year.
“It’s super exciting to be starting this season,” Eftink said. “We’ve been working really hard in practice. We’re ready to get out there and play in a game.”
Orne has coached Schreacke and Eftink since they were in sixth grade.
“Abbey and Blair, they bring good culture,” Orne said. “There are a lot of things I don’t have to say on the court that they take care of. They understand what we’re trying to do. It’s hard to believe it’s their senior year already.
“Abbey is a tremendous player with a bright future ahead in college and Blair has had a great career at Notre Dame. It’s been a great experience to have an opportunity to coach them.”
The close relationship between Schreacke and Eftink, on and off the court, has paid huge dividends.
“Abbey and I have played basketball together since fifth grade, and we’re best friends,” Eftink said. “We have great chemistry, and we know each other’s games really well. She’s a great player and it’s been a lot of fun to play on teams with her.”
Sophomore guard Sage Stratton also is expected to take on a bigger role for the Lady Raiders this season.
Stratton was a defensive standout as a freshman starter. She also is a capable shooter whose offensive game continues to evolve.
“Sage is going to be one of our go-to players,” Orne said. “With teams focusing on Abbey and Blair, Sage can take on a bigger role offensively.”
Stratton is a tough, hard-nosed competitor who was one of the top players on the QND girls’ soccer team that won a state title last spring.
Senior guard Lia Quintero, another returning starter, will be sidelined until after Christmas.
Quintero suffered a serious knee injury in the state soccer semifinals. The all-state soccer player, who recently committed to Truman State, had surgery in June and is hoping for a possible return to the basketball court in January.
Orne said sophomore Meredith Eversman, a top guard off the bench last season, will miss this season after she suffered a knee injury.
Notre Dame senior Laela Hernandez-Jones is another returning player. She is a top all-around athlete who also plays volleyball and softball.
QND will rely on numerous newcomers, including freshmen Ari Buehler and Jen Durst, to complement its top returning players.
The development of those young players will be important for Notre Dame as it looks to earn a return trip to the state tournament.
Schreacke jumped right into basketball after leading QND to regional and sectional titles in volleyball.
She said much of the emphasis in basketball practice has been on conditioning.
“We want to run all the time,” Schreacke said. “We want to press and run, and we want to try and push the pace. We want to put a lot of pressure on our opponents.”
Schreacke played arguably the best game of her remarkable career in the state title game last March.
She scored 35 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and had four steals as third-ranked Notre Dame downed No. 1 Winnebago 63-56 in the 2A championship matchup.
She also played superbly on the defensive end when it counted most.
“Obviously, Abbey’s a special player,” Orne said. “And she’s a great teammate. She provides really good leadership for our younger players.”
QND once again will play a challenging schedule with 14 games before Christmas.
“We just have to focus on what we’re doing now and not look too far ahead,” Eftink said. “We know how it feels to win at the end of the season. We know how much work it takes and what we need to prepare for.”
The Lady Raiders captured their sixth state title overall and fourth under Orne last season.
“Everyone knows what the ultimate goal is,” Schreacke said. “This is a whole new year and it’s a totally different ballgame. We know we are going to have to work really hard to do it again.”
