SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – After winning the IHSA Class 1A State Tournament last season, Quincy Notre Dame girls soccer was unable to make it back-to-back this time around in their 4-2 regional final loss to Sacred Heart-Griffin on Friday.

Senior forward Lia Quintero who scored QND’s first goal of the night to give them an early 1-0 lead three minutes into the game talked about Friday’s loss to the Cyclones.

