SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – After winning the IHSA Class 1A State Tournament last season, Quincy Notre Dame girls soccer was unable to make it back-to-back this time around in their 4-2 regional final loss to Sacred Heart-Griffin on Friday.
Senior forward Lia Quintero who scored QND’s first goal of the night to give them an early 1-0 lead three minutes into the game talked about Friday’s loss to the Cyclones.
“Today’s game definitely did not go how we wanted it to but we got to give credit to SHG they’re a great team," said Quintero. "But this season it just seemed like we had a lot of disadvantages. our girls always worked hard though so I’m still proud of them even when we lose.”
After Quintero’s first goal, the flood gates would open up for the Cyclones as they would score three consecutive goals as they had excellent ball control not allowing the Lady Raiders to get many shots on goal on their side of the field. They would go into the half up 3-1 as QND head coach Mark Longo’s team got together to try and keep their season alive with one half to play.
QND would have a much better defensive second half after giving up three goals in the first half. On the other side, Sacred Heart-Griffin would also continue to play great defensively with more ball-controlled possessions as QND would get very few opportunities to get back in this one.
Coach Longo spoke on his team’s regional loss and final game of the season as he put into perspective what this team and seniors have meant to the program.
“We came out and scored early Lia had a great goal and then we just loss some people defensively and that led to three goals," said Longo. "They get a break away and score, we get a break away late could’ve made it 4-3 and we missed so those things hurt us. The girls work hard, injuries killed us this year which is just sad but I told the seniors afterwards don’t cry because it’s over cry because it happened, you got us a fourth-place trophy and last year a state championship and winning state championships are hard so I’m pleased with their effort.”
Sacred Heart-Griffin would score their fourth goal ten minutes into the second half which would end up being their final goal of the night. QND would score off of a corner kick with under 20 minutes to play to cut the lead to two goals.
Senior halfback Avery Keck said the team understood the difficult task they had ahead of them going into this postseason matchup with Sacred Heart-Griffin but highlighted the grit her team showed in the game and overall this season.
“We knew it be a tough game coming into this one," said Keck. "We were hoping for a good postseason although we sort of struggled in the regular season but one thing about this team we worked hard, never gave up, our effort was always there and I’m going to miss playing for QND and these girls."
Sophomore forward Makayla Patton had a break away opportunity late in the game to cut the lead to 4-3 in a potential momentum altering moment of the game but her shot attempt just missed to the right of the Cyclones’ goal keeper.
Senior forward Sophie Gramke would also have a close opportunity to get one behind the net as she approached the goal but Sacred Heart-Griffin as they did for most of the night when QND was attack mode, they got key stops.
QND would end up losing as they just couldn’t match their defensive performance in the second half with an equally great offensive performance as they saw their season come to an emotional end.
Keck gave her final thoughts on her time playing for the Lady Raiders more specifically giving praise to coach Longo and what he’s meant to her and the girls.
“He’s always there for us, always having fun with us and he really works hard coaching us up to be great on the field, so we always wanted to give that same effort back to him as players,” said Keck. “As a graduating senior I’ll miss being around him and everything he’s meant to me.”
Coach Longo’s team finished the season even with an injury riddled season going 13-9-1 putting another winning season in the books for the program. They finished 4-4-1 at QND, 8-5 on the road and 1-0 neutral site. Six of the team’s wins in 2023 were by six or more goals, while also having six shut out wins this year.
Along with Quintero and Keck, QND will also be graduating Gramke, defender Grace Bertram, halfback Anna Keck, defender Eva Dickerman, and halfback Grayson Pritts. Quintero spoke highly of next year’s team continuing the success they’ve had over the years.
“I have a lot of confidence in next year’s team," said Quintero. "They’ll definitely be young but that’s how we were when we came in and we ended up winning a state title, so I have a lot of faith in them and I think they’ll do great things. They just need to work together and keep our tradition going.” said Quintero.
