HANNIBAL, Mo. -- Quincy Notre Dame went into the Lady Pirate Tournament on Friday coming off a disappointing loss to Pleasant Plains on previous day and dealing with several injuries.
On the bright side, senior defender Eva Dickerman returned to action in Friday's game against Villa Duchesne.
Unfortunately for QND, Villa Duchesne came away with goal in the closing minutes to secure a 2-1 victory over the Raiders.
"We worked hard and did a lot of nice things," said QND head coach Mark Longo. "Sometimes in soccer, you play well and you don't win. We played well and if we can take that effort from here on forth we'll be good."
Longo added that he thought QND's effort was worthy of a team with state tournament aspirations.
"We lost to Pleasant Plains yesterday and were kind of reeling a little bit," Longo said. "We kind of came back today with a good game and we will figure it out from here."
The first half was a scoreless tie with neither team able to capitalize on its scoring opportunities.
"I thought in the first half, we played well," Longo said. "With Eva Dickerman coming back into the lineup, I think that kind of settled everybody down. We relaxed and I think we played well in the first half and had a few opportunities and some corner kicks. We did a lot of nice things."
A little over two minutes into the second half, QND senior forward Lia Quintero scored a goal to give the Raiders a 1-0 lead.
Just a few minutes later, Duchesne scored on a penalty kick to tie the game.
"Lia's goal in the second half was a great goal," Longo said. "Her and Makayla (Patton) worked their butts off up top. Defensively we did everything right. The goal on the PK was the right call."
With 1:43 remaining in the second half, Duchesne punched in the game-winning goal.
"(Duchesne) are a good solid program and they played well," Longo said. "We limited their opportunities to basically that last goal. They had some long shots and crosses, but we played well."
QND (9-5-1) will continue play in the Hannibal Tournament on Saturday, facing St. Charles west at 11 a.m. and Perryville at 2 p.m.
It will be the Raiders fourth day of action in a row, who defeated Macomb 10-0 on Wednesday and fell to Pleasant Plains 5-2 on Thursday before Friday's loss to Villa Duchesne.
"I don't know much about St. Charles West, but I know they got beat pretty easily tonight," Longo said. "Maybe that's something we can count on tomorrow, but we'll show up and play and see what happens."
