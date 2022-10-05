QUINCY – The Quincy Notre Dame girls’ golf team is heading back to state for the second straight year.
And the Lady Raiders have a simple and straightforward objective.
Play better than they did last year.
QND will take aim at achieving that goal this weekend at the Class 1A state meet at Decatur’s Red Tail Run Golf Course.
The Lady Raiders are scheduled to tee off in the two-day event on Friday.
“We’re really excited to be going back to state and playing at the same course again,” QND coach Jason Knuffman said. “Our team is playing well right now and we are looking forward to having another opportunity to compete against the best in the state.”
Notre Dame is coming off a strong performance at Monday’s Class 1A sectional in Lincoln.
The Lady Raiders won the title with a 360 total.
Senior Blair Eftink led Notre Dame with an 85 to tie for sixth place overall. Senior teammate Hana Knuffman was eighth with an 86.
Isabelle Boudreau was next for the Lady Raiders with a 93 and Emma Eyler carded a 96 for QND.
“It was a tough day, and our team overcame some challenges,” Coach Knuffman said. “The round took 6 hours, 15 minutes. That’s a really long day for teenagers to be out there competing in an event like that. But I’m proud of our team for the way they competed.”
Hana Knuffman said it took an abundance of patience to make it through the sectional.
“It was tough trying to get into a good rhythm,” she said. “There was a lot of slow play, and we spent a lot of time waiting around to hit shots. It was definitely a good test, and I’m super proud of our team for making it through and winning a trophy.”
Notre Dame’s primary goal now is improving on its team showing at state last year. The Raiders fell short of qualifying for the second day in 2021.
“We have good depth, and our team is well-prepared for state,” the coach said. “We most definitely have a chance to make it to Day 2 this year.”
Hana Knuffman, the coach’s daughter, has been QND’s No. 1 player this season. She carries a 40.5 scoring average for nine holes.
“Hana has been very consistent, and she can shoot a very low score,” Coach Knuffman said. “If she is playing well, she is capable of shooting in the low 80s.
“If her driver is working well, she can do really well. Her strength is her short game. And she’s a very smart player. She knows what she’s doing.”
Hana Knuffman carded rounds of 87 and 80 en route to placing 40th at state last year.
“We’re excited to see if we can improve on the scores we shot last year,” Hana said. “The key for me is just staying focused on each shot and playing my game.”
Knuffman has benefited from having her father as Notre Dame’s head coach.
“I really like it,” she said. “We have a really good dynamic where he knows when to talk to me and when to keep his distance. He’s been very supportive.”
Eftink, a starting guard on QND’s state championship basketball team last season, is in only her third season playing golf.
She previously played volleyball in the fall, but Eftink decided to join the Notre Dame golf team when the Covid pandemic impacted prep sports in Illinois.
“Blair is a multi-sport athlete who has a competitive fire that is impressive,” Coach Knuffman said. “She’s been playing well, and it’s been great to have her in our program.”
Eftink fired rounds of 87 and 91 last year at state. And she is hitting her peak at the right time this season.
Eftink is averaging a score of 45 for nine holes.
“I’ve been hitting my driver really well, and my putting has been pretty good,” she said. “We are looking to improve on our performance as a team and make it to Day 2 this year. We just need to stay relaxed, have fun and enjoy it.”
Eftink, whose brother Beau excels on the QND boys golf team, said she has benefited by playing alongside Hana Knuffman.
“Hana has been really helpful – she is like a second coach,” Eftink said. “She helps with strategy and has given me a lot of great advice.”
The high level of respect goes both ways.
“Blair is a great teammate and friend,” Hana Knuffman said. “She’s fun to be around. She’s a great athlete and she’s been playing great for us.”
