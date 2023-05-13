QUINCY – It’s been 47 days since Quincy Notre Dame’s baseball team looked up and saw themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard.
QND head coach Rich Polak’s team entered their final regular season game against Routt Catholic Saturday afternoon at Ferd Niemann Jr looking to win their 27th consecutive game of the year.
After a scoreless first three innings for either side, a weather delay after going down 3-0 in the fourth inning, the Raiders outscored the Rockets 6-1 in the final three innings winning the game 6-4.
Senior Dalton Miller talked about the team regrouping after a difficult start that saw QND close out the season finishing 14-1 at home.
“We weren’t where we wanted to be at the beginning of the game, energy wasn’t there, bats weren’t there," said Miller. "I think that rain delay kind of flipped a switch in our mind that we need to come back, get some momentum and play how we know and how we’ve been playing this season to win this game."
Routt Catholic a great team in their own right came out as such with a series of ground and fly outs to keep QND from getting much of anything going at the plate or around the bases in the first four innings.
After a little over an hour weather delay, the Raiders came out and took hold of the game as Miller hit a three-run homer, followed up by senior Brady Kindhart hitting a solo homer to give QND a 4-3 lead.
They wouldn’t relinquish their lead the rest of the day as Routt Catholic couldn’t return back to how they came out at the start.
Polak gave credit to the pitching they faced from the Rockets early on, and the mentality of his team coming out of the dugout as they took complete control of the game in those final innings.
“Those were two big back to back hits from Miller and Kindhart to cap off our regular season,” said Polak. “We were a little flat coming in, their pitcher did a good job keeping us off balance. We came back after the rain delay a little more focused, more locked in and were able to do some good things to get this win.”
After senior Tucker Tollerton came in for relief on the mound in the top of the sixth recording three strikeouts to continue to keep the Rockets from making a comeback. He would have an RBI single and Miller would have an RBI single to extend QND’s lead to 6-3.
Routt Catholic would put up one run in the top of the seventh but QND would get the win in seven innings. Kindhart spoke on so many guys chipping in reflecting how they’ve won many of their games this season.
“It was nice with that rain delay to help us get a mental set back, take a break and know that we can still come out and play our game,” said Kindhart. “For Schisler and Tucker to do what they did before and for Dalton to follow it up with a homer that was huge. Afterwards we just kept passing the baton down the lineup, putting the ball in play and moving it around the ball park.”
Miller went 2-4 with a home run, one run and four RBIs.
Tollerton went 2-4 with a triple and an RBI.
Kindhart went 1-3 with a home run, one run, one RBI and one walk.
Senior Jake Schisler went 1-3 with two runs.
Senior Michael Stupavsky went 1-2 with a walk.
Junior Nolan Robb went 1-3 with one run.
Senior Colin Kurk went 1-3 with one run.
Senior Tyler Dance pitched the first two innings allowing one hit, zero runs, three walks and three strikeouts.
Freshman Jackson Connoyer came in for relief pitching for two innings allowing three hits, three earned runs, two walks and one strikeout.
Tollerton pitched for two innings allowing two hits, zero runs, zero walks and three strikeouts.
Miller pitched the final inning allowing a hit, an earned run, one walk and three strikeouts.
Polak said the team had a game plan to get their pitchers some run out there while at the same time keeping them fresh for the postseason next week.
“We came in thinking that, we weren’t going to allow our arms to go a long time out there on the mound," said Polak. "We had a game plan to let Dance go around 40 pitches, he’ll start on Wednesday. Same thing with Jackson, he’ll come out of the pen for us in the playoffs, and our two guys at the end they’ll recover by Wednesday so we just wanted to get the process rolling and put ourselves in that postseason atmosphere.”
The Raiders have had a historic 2023 season as they are hitting on all cylinders on the mound, in the infield and outfield and at the plate as they will look to cap off their 30-1 regular season with a strong postseason.
Miller talked about any pressure the team feels and the expectations the team has for itself heading into next Wednesday’s regional final.
“We have expectations for ourselves but I think as long as we just play our game we’ll be ok," said Miller. "We just have to keep it rolling, a lot of these teams we know and have played before especially in the regional but we can’t let that get in the way of our goal of winning a state championship.”
