QUINCY – The Quincy Notre Dame volleyball team started strong in the QND Tournament on Friday.
The Lady Raiders knocked off defending Class 2A state champion Montini Catholic in three sets.
Notre Dame topped Montini 25-17, 19-25, 15-4 at Quincy University.
QND downed Hartsburg-Emden 25-16, 25-17 in its first match of the day.
The Lady Raiders, ranked as high as second in the state this season, improved to 28-3.
Notre Dame is scheduled to play DeKalb to wrap up pool play Saturday morning.
The winners of pool play are slated to meet for the championship at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Quincy University.
