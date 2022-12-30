QUINCY -- Quincy Notre Dame is looking forward to another turf war for bragging rights when its wrestling team competes in a triangular match at Quincy High School with the Blue Devils and Pittsfield.
The meet against QND's crosstown rivals will take place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
QND head coach Adam Steinkamp feels good about the coming meet.
“Anytime you're facing your crosstown rival it is always fun to battle for bragging rights,” said Steinkamp. “We feel good about several weight classes, but we know it will be hard.”
The Raiders wrestling program is in the 1A division and will have to play up against the Blue Devils. Their current record is 6-3.
“(It will be a fight) down to the last match especially against a 3A opponent with a strong lineup like QHS,” said Steinkamp. I look forward to seeing how our kids take on the challenge.”
Steinkamp said the team’s captains are stand-out seniors: Ryan Scheuermann (126), Luke Bliven (138), and Jack Miller (160).
Additionally, sophomores Ryan Darnell (195) and Oliver Moore (120) and freshman Bradi Lahr (132) are notable stand-outs of the program.
Steinkamp feels lucky to have a solid group of kids that fill out 12 of the 14 weight classes.
Though the Raiders are poised for their rivals, they head into the matchup like any other.
“My expectations are the same as any meet,” said Steinkamp. “I expect our kids to bring their best effort and focus on executing their moves. Afterwards we will evaluate, learn, and continue to work hard to improve on our performance.”
In the previous season, QND set a school record of 21 dual wins. 2022 graduate Curtis Steinkamp (126) made his second trip to state.
“Last year we only had three individuals move on to Sectionals and I would like to improve on that number,” said Steinkamp.
Quincy Notre Dame wrestling looks toward February for further team success.
“I think we have the pieces in place to put up another 18 to 20 wins as a team,” said Steinkamp, “but our real focus is getting ready for regionals in February that has us facing several state ranked teams and is arguably one of the toughest 1A regionals.”
QND spent Thursday and Friday competing in the nation’s largest dual team tournament, Petersburg Porta-Abe’s Rumble in Springfield, Ill. The wrestling showdown included 60 1A teams from across the state.
Lahr went 6 - 1 with 4 pins and is now 15-1 on the year.
Taylin Scott went 5 - 2 and is 10 - 3 on the year, while Bliven went 5 - 3 and is 13 - 4 on the year.
Due to numerous injuries, the team was forced to give forfeits to their opponents which resulted in a less successful outcome than the Blue Devils had intended for.
“We battled through some tough injuries and did not do as well as I would like as a team… however our wrestlers did very well on an individual level,” said Steinkamp.
