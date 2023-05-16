CANTON, Ill. -- Quincy Notre Dame softball defeated Porta 4-2 in the Class 2A Canton Regional semifinal on Tuesday.
Caitlin Bunte was the winning pitcher in the circle for QND
Brooke Boden went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
QND will play in the regional championship game at 4:30 p.m. on Friday in Canton.
Pittsfield softball fell to Auburn 15-0 in the Class 2A Regional semifinal on Tuesday.
The Saukees end their season with a 13-17 record.
Southeastern defeated Williamsfield 7-5 in the regular season finale at home on Tuesday.
Danny Stephens went 3-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs.
Owen Rigg went 2-for-3 with two runs.
The Suns had four different pitchers on the mound with Jarrett Van Beck picking up the win after pitching two scoreless innings in relief.
Southeastern (9-13) will face Havana in the Class 1A Bushnell Regional semifinal at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The West Hancock softball team fell to Rushville-Industry in the Class 2A Macomb Regional on Tuesday.
The Titans finish the season with a 12-4 record.
The Illini West softball team fell to Macomb 13-3 in the Class 2A Macomb Regional on Tuesday.
The Chargers finish the season with a 15-14 record.
