PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. -- The Class 2A sectional championship game between Quincy Notre Dame and Central-Southeastern was a showdown between two great powers in the West Central-North.
Though the Panthers limited the Raiders dominance to less than their status-quo on Thursday night, it was not enough.
QND remains unstoppable in their journey to defend its state title, winning in a 44-29 triumph over CSE.
“Tonight was a hard one,” said head coach Eric Orne. “Central-Southeastern is so well-coached and they play so extremely hard. We knew it was gonna be a battle.”
In the outset of the matchup both teams initiated strong defensive presences, which stopped shots from falling from both teams.
“Every game coach says defense is gonna win this,” said QND senior Abbey Schreacke. “We know we are going to be able to score buckets, we have a lot of scorers, but if we can stop the other team from scoring that’s when we’re good.”
QND seemed to have a more successful response to the pressure, making adjustments and finding open lanes while CSE’s offense began to diminish.
“Sage Stratton did a tremendous job on Lauren Miller, their best offensive player,” said Orne.
Miller led CSE in scoring with 10 points, which is about half of her average.
The Panther’s downfall seemed to be correlated to Miller being sat after the first quarter after she got into foul trouble with three fouls — she was the only player to score in the first quarter.
“(Taking Lauren out) affected us,” said CSE head coach Matt Long. “She’s a big key to what we do and we had to make some adjustments. It just didn’t pan out the way we thought it might.”
As the game went on, QND found their offensive rhythm in combination with their intense defensive pressure.
“I thought we were really balanced scoring wise,” said Orne. “I thought our little freshman Ari Buehler did a great job of giving us a spark when we were a little flat offensively.”
Schreacke led the QND offense with 18 points, followed by Jenna Durst with eight points and Blair Eftink with seven points.
Though the Raiders had a slower start, their confidence never wavered.
“We never got worried,” said Schreacke. “I told everybody before the huddle that now is not the time to be nervous, we had that before. Now it’s game time.”
The team has an undeniable chemistry on the court, which is correlated to the effort they put into their relationships off the court.
“We go to church together every Sunday,” said Schreacke. “I think that’s a really good spiritual thing for us because it brings us together in a different way. We spend a lot of time together off the court, especially on Sunday’s. We take that day to rest together and that’s really big for us.”
QND (33-1) will face Mackinaw (28-5) in the Macomb Super-Sectional at 7 p.m. on Monday.
“They will be new for us which may be a good thing,” said Orne. “We gotta do some research on them and figure out a game plan, but we’ll enjoy (the success) tonight.”
