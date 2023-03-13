HILLSBORO, Ill. -- Quincy Notre Dame opened up its girls soccer season with a 7-1 road win over Hillsboro on Monday.
Lilly Schuette scored her first career goal six minutes into the game to give QND an early lead.
The Raiders would not score again until six minutes into the second half when Sophie Gramke scored off an assist by Michaela Patton.
Lia Quintero scored a goal from an assist from Sage Stratton 90 seconds later to give QND a 3-0 lead.
Anna Keck scored a goal to make it 4-0.
Quintero scored her second goal from an assist by Gramke to give QND a 5-0 lead.
Avery Keck scored the sixth goal for QND, while Makayla Patton tacked on a goal to give the Raiders a 7-0 lead.
QND was unable to complete the shut out, with Hillsboro scoring one goal late.
QND (1-0) will face Riverton-Tri City in a road match at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
HLGU softball falls in first day in Florida
Hannibal-LaGrange University softball opened up the Space Coast Spring Games on Sunday, unable to win either game in Melbourne.
Aquinas defeated HLGU 11-7 in the first game, while defensive miscues cost the Trojans the second game with Clarke winning 7-4.
Maggie Dooley went 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs and a stolen base in the first game. Mary Bradley went 2-for-4 with a triple, RBI and two runs.
Emily Bohm was the losing pitcher of the first game after going three innings with one strikeouts; while allowing eight hits, one walk and four earned runs.
Sierra Adkins had a tough luck loss in the second game after pitching a complete game with one strikeout; while allowing eight hits, two walks and two earned runs.
Sydney Miller went 3-for-3 with a double, run, walk and an RBI in the second game.
The Trojans also lost both games on Monday, falling to Indiana Tech 18-4 and Dordt University 9-0.
HLGU (5-10) will be back in action on Tuesday, facing Montreat Colllege at 11:30 a.m. and Indiana University-Purdue at 2 p.m.
Wildcats women's lacrosse falls to Indiana Tech
The Culver-Stockton women's lacrosse team fell to No. 10 ranked Indiana Tech 16-2 in a non-conference match at Poulton Stadium on Monday.
Mckayla Nevarez had a goal and an assist for the Wildcats. Melanie Sanchez had the other goal.
Wildcats goalie Jillian Vervynck made nine saves.
Culver-Stockton (1-2) will host Monmouth in its next match at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Napleton wins Player of the Week honors
The Quincy University baseball player has captured the Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Week award for the second week in a row.
Junior catcher Luke Napleton was named Player of the Week on Monday after a strong series in the Hawks four-game sweep over Augustana University this weekend.
Napleton went 8-for-13 with five home runs and eight RBIs against the Vikings, moving into a tie for fourth most home runs all-time in program history.
Gino D'Alessio won the Player of the Week Award last season, marking the first time since April 2017 that Hawks won back-to-back awards.
No. 23 ranked QU (11-3) will host Missouri S&T in its next game at 3 p.m. on Friday, the start of a four-game set for the Hawks.
Hawks edge PBA in women's lacrosse match
The Quincy University women's lacrosse team defeated Palm Beach Atlantic 13-12 on Monday at West Palm Beach, Florida.
Danielle Robinson scored six goals for the Hawks, while Amelia Ham racked up for goals.
Sarah Conroy, Mikenna Ham and Ainslie Reynolds each scored a goal for QU.
QU (2-3) will play at Florida Tech in its next match at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
