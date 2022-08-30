Anderson 8.30.jpg

QNDs’ Tanner Anderson (11) settles the ball during the Raiders game against the Hannibal Pirates on Tuesday at Advanced Physical Therapy Field in Quincy. 

 H-W PHOTO/MATHEW KIRBY

QUINCY -- In the beginning stages of the cross river showdown between visiting Hannibal and Quincy Notre Dame, the Pirates were putting a lot of pressure on the Raiders.

After a big save from QND goalkeeper Max Frericks and a goal by senior defender Brock Evans 13 minutes into the game, momentum shifted.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.