QUINCY -- In the beginning stages of the cross river showdown between visiting Hannibal and Quincy Notre Dame, the Pirates were putting a lot of pressure on the Raiders.
After a big save from QND goalkeeper Max Frericks and a goal by senior defender Brock Evans 13 minutes into the game, momentum shifted.
QND carried that momentum to a convincing 5-0 win over Hannibal on Tuesday at Advance Physical Therapy Field.
"We were lucky, (because during) the first 10 to 15 minutes I thought Hannibal was having their way with us," QND coach Greg Reis said. "Max came up big for us in the first 10 minutes of the game to stop a breakaway.
"I didn't think we played exceptionally well defensively until the second half when we shut them down after making a few adjustments at halftime."
Hannibal coach Eric Hill said after QND scored its second goal, the Pirates were never able to recover.
"I thought we played pretty well for the first 10 to 15 minutes," Hill said. "It looked like it was going to be a heck of a game. I thought we were doing a nice job of defending and then things just started to unravel."
Raiders senior all-state forward Tanner Anderson scored the first of his two goals with 15 minutes remaining in the first half to put QND up 2-0.
After being stifled by Hannibal goalkeeper Parker Terrill, QND senior midfielder Jakob Vincent broke through right before halftime with a goal to put the Raiders up 3-0.
Anderson scored his second goal off an assist by Vincent early in the first half to increase QND's lead to 4-0. It was his 12th goal of the season in just six games.
"Tanner is on a different level for most teams and he's really special," Reis said. "He's playing exceptional right now."
Vincent scored his second goal of the game midway through the second half, off an assist from junior forward Leo Cann. That gave QND a 5-0 lead.
Although Vincent was not part of the starting lineup, he made a big impact with two goals and one assist.
"He played exceptional tonight," Reis said. "It was probably the best game of his career at Notre Dame. He just saw the field pretty well and played really quick and had two goals. He stepped up and just smashed them into the net."
Terrill made six saves during Tuesday's game.
"He did make some good saves, but he shouldn't be facing as many shots as he was facing," Hill said. "We were one vs. one defending, but shouldn't have been putting ourselves in one vs. one defending.
"We didn't have our second defenders where we needed them to be and part of that was the guys were scrambling trying to cover space because other guys weren't getting back and marking up."
QND (5-1) will host Quincy High in its next game on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Reis plans on having a casual practice on Wednesday to prepare for Quincy.
"It's always a great crosstown rivalry game," Reis said. "We are all looking forward to it playing here at home. It's one of those games that's nice as a coach because you don't have to worry about the guys coming ready to play."
Hannibal (0-2) will play at Kirksville (0-1) in its next game on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
"It's a long season and we've got 22 more games in the regular season," Hill said. "They need to forget about it and move on. They need to focus on getting better and getting prepared for Kirksville."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.