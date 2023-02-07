QUINCY -- Quincy Notre Dame continued to roll on Tuesday night, defeating non-conference foe Brimfield 67-37 at The Pit.
This was a matchup featuring two defending state champions, Class 2A QND and Class 1A Brimfield, who were 20-8 coming into Tuesday's game.
While the matchup looked good on paper, it was evident very early who the better team was.
The Raiders got off to a fast start and never looked back as it took a commanding 27-10 lead by the end of the first quarter.
QND senior Abbey Schreacke had a hot hand early as she reached double figures in scoring before the first quarter ended. Schreacke had 18 points by halftime and finished with a game-high 27 points.
Since Schreacke got off to a fast start it wasn’t a surprise the Raiders did as well.
“We’re clicking and we’re doing a lot of things well in the second part of the season,” QND head coach Eric Orne said. “We need to continue to do that and make the extra pass and we probably got the most offensive rebounds as well.”
QND senior Blair Eftink added 17 points to compliment Schreacke.
Even though the Lady Raiders had a great night, Orne has the mindset to never be satisfied and to always improve for the next game.
“I felt like we gave up a few to many points I didn’t like” Orne said, “Overall great effort and we stayed healthy which I think is also important. I like where we are right now.”
Ava Heinz finished with 16 points on the night in a losing effort for Brimfield. The Lady Raiders improve to 28-1 while the Brimfield Indians drop to 20-9 on the season.
QND (28-1) will host Helias (Jefferson City, Mo.) in its next game on Friday night at 5:30 p.m.
