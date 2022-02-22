WAVERLY, Ill. — The Quincy Notre Dame girls’ basketball team bolted to a fast start en route to passing another postseason test Tuesday night.
The Class 2A No. 3 Lady Raiders built a double-digit lead in the opening quarter before cruising past Carlinville 73-42 in the semifinals of the Waverly Sectional.
Notre Dame improved to 27-3 overall.
“We needed one of these games,” QND coach Eric Orne said. “We knocked down some shots early and got our confidence going. And we had a lot more balanced scoring.”
The Raiders advance to face Alton Marquette in the regional finals on Thursday. Marquette upset 2A No. 4 Illini West 35-28 in the first regional semifinal Tuesday night.
The Chargers finished 30-3 overall.
In the second semifinal, QND came out firing and led Carlinville 23-9 after one quarter.
The Lady Raiders expanded the lead to 20 points before going up 41-25 at halftime.
“Our defensive pressure set the tone,” Orne said. “Carlinville had pulled off a couple upsets and had been playing really well. We got off to a good start, and it all started on the defensive end.”
Notre Dame junior Abbey Schreacke collected 24 first-half points. She finished with a game-high 32 points.
Junior Blair Eftink added 16 points for the Raiders.
QND built the lead to 25 points on a Sage Stratton 3-pointer in the third quarter.
The lead continued to grow in the final period as the Lady Raiders powered to the lopsided victory.
Mendon Unity prevails in 1A Sectional
Class 1A No. 7 Mendon Unity powered past Elmwood 49-29 in the semifinals of the Brimfield Sectional on Tuesday night.
Unity advances to face top-ranked Brimfield in the Sectional finals Thursday night.
Brimfield defeated No. 5 Brown County 63-49 in the semifinals Tuesday.
