KNOXVILLE, Ill. — The Quincy Notre Dame volleyball team knows how to peak when it matters most.
And Monday night was a prime example of that.
The Raiders turned in a strong performance, powering past Port Byron (Riverdale) in Class 2A Sectional semifinal volleyball play.
Notre Dame swept the match by scores of 25-15, 25-13.
“We had really good serving and passing – that’s how we’ve been all season,” QND coach Courtney Kvitle said. “We were really on in this match. We ran a really fast offense, and it was working well for us.”
Abbey Schreacke led the Raiders with 10 kills. Teammate Annie Eaton contributed 12 assists and two kills while Emma Borrowman added six kills and one block.
Notre Dame (31-4) advances to face Macomb in the Sectional finals on Wednesday in Knoxville. Macomb outlasted Princeton in three sets Monday.
“We just need to come in ready to play,” Kvitle said. “We need to stay focused on our serving and passing like we have been. It will be a good challenge.”
Brown Co. advances
Brown County came out strong, downing Raymond (Lincolnwood) 25-17, 25-19 in a Class 1A Sectional semifinal on Monday.
The Hornets were led by Katey Flynn (10 kills), Klare Flynn (eight kills) and Cortni Law (seven kills, four digs, two aces).
Brown County’s Cyrah Dunlap had eight digs, Gracie Hedden added five kills, Kaci McKeon had seven digs and Gabby McGath had 27 assists.
The Hornets are now 31-3 and play Wednesday for the Sectional championship against Springfield Lutheran.
Springfield Lutheran swept Unity 25-22, 25-23 on Monday. The Mustangs finished the season with a record of 26-11.
Southeastern advances
Southeastern beat Princeville in three sets. The Suns lost the first set 27-25, before winning the next two sets 25-19, 25-20.
