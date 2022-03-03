NORMAL, Ill. – The Pana Panthers hadn’t lost a game since November.
And had won 31 straight.
But they hadn’t faced a girls’ basketball team like Quincy Notre Dame.
The No. 3 Lady Raiders played one of their best games of the season, overwhelming the No. 2 Panthers 56-44 in the Class 2A state semifinals Thursday afternoon.
QND built double-digit leads in each half and Abbey Schreacke buried buzzer-beating 3-pointers to end the first two quarters.
Notre Dame (30-3) advances to face No. 1 Winnebago in the state title game at 1 p.m. Saturday at Redbird Arena.
“It’s really exciting for this team to have an opportunity to win a state championship,” Notre Dame coach Eric Orne said. “We’re all smiles right now. It was an incredible effort defensively. Our girls were tired in the fourth quarter, but they found a way to win.”
The Lady Raiders will be seeking their school's sixth state championship on Saturday.
A scrappy Pana squad finished 35-2.
A tenacious QND defense held the Panthers to just 33.3 percent shooting.
Notre Dame held Panther all-stater Jillian Hamilton to just 11 points on 3-of-16 shooting.
The 6-foot Schreake had a superb all-around game. She finished with 13 points, a career-best 15 rebounds, nine assists and three steals.
“It’s amazing to have a chance to play for a state title,” Schreacke said. “I remember coming up here when I was young and watching Notre Dame win state. It has been a dream of ours and now we have an opportunity to do it.
“We just have to keep playing our game and execute as a team. We’re looking forward to it.”
QND junior Blair Eftink came out firing and led the Raiders with 18 points. She hit three of her team’s eight 3-pointers.
“We knew they were going to come out and really pressure us,” Eftink said. “We did a good job of keeping our composure and following the game plan.
“It is super exciting to be in the state championship game. We have to keep everything in perspective and stay focused.”
Lia Quintero and Sage Stratton added nine points apiece for the winners. Senior Eryn Cornwell collected seven points and five boards.
“That’s the kind of balanced scoring we’ve been looking for,” Orne said. “All five of our starters did an excellent job. It was a total team effort.”
QND is back at state for the first time since 2014. The Lady Raiders won three straight state titles under Orne from 2011-13.
Pana’s best postseason finish was second at state in 2003. The Panthers were headed to Thursday night’s third-place game.
Notre Dame bolted to a 16-7 lead after one quarter.
The Lady Raiders hit four 3-pointers in the first period, including two by Eftink and a 25-footer at the buzzer by Schreacke.
“It was good to hit those early threes,” Eftink said. “It’s a little different shooting in here with the depth perception. Hitting those early shots really helped calm me down.”
Stratton drilled a triple early in the opening quarter.
QND’s lead ballooned to 11 early in the second quarter, but Pana cranked up its press and closed within 24-23.
Eftink then hit two free throws before Schreacke fired in a one-handed desperation trey from 25 feet as the horn sounded. That pushed Notre Dame's cushion to 29-23 at the break.
“That three by Abbey was huge for us,” Orne said. “Pana was making a really strong run. Those two threes that Abbey hit were daggers. That shot before the half really energized us. That was a big momentum swing that we needed.”
The degree of difficulty was much higher on Schreacke’s second buzzer beater while being closely guarded.
“I was trying to go right into a pull-up (jumper), but she was right on me,” Schreacke said. “I had to shot fake and had to get open somehow. I threw that up there and got lucky.
“That was a big boost for us. We went from a three-point lead to a six-point lead, so it was definitely something we needed.”
Notre Dame came out strong in the second half, building its lead to as many as 16 points.
The hard-nosed Pana team continued to fight in a game where both teams played tough defense.
“Our team will have a much-needed day off tomorrow,” Orne said. “We will get some rest and come back strong Saturday. Our girls have worked really hard for this, and I know they will be ready to go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.