QND senior guard Abbey Schreacke goes in for a layup against Moberly during the 15th Annual John Wood Rumble on the River Shootout on Saturday, Dec. 17. Schreacke scored 25 points in QND's win over Central-Southeastern on Monday night.

QUINCY -- It was a battle between girls basketball heavyweights when Quincy Notre Dame and Central-Southeastern met on Monday night.

Both teams entered the game with just one loss, with QND prevailing 47-33.

