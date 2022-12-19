QUINCY -- It was a battle between girls basketball heavyweights when Quincy Notre Dame and Central-Southeastern met on Monday night.
Both teams entered the game with just one loss, with QND prevailing 47-33.
Central-Southeastern is one of QND's top rivals, with the Panthers challenging them in the first half and took a 16-15 lead.
“We were playing (their) style,” said QND head coach Eric Orne. “They were running their tempo slowing the game down, really being methodical and getting a lot of good looks.”
The Raiders struggled against the Panthers stand-out sophomore guard Lauren Miller, who scored 20 points.
“She was a ton for us," Orne said. "We threw three different players at her trying to guard her and slow her down.”
QND senior Abbey Schreacke met the competitor's challenge, putting up 25 points.
“She's a good player," Schreacke said of Miller. "She can shoot and she can drive. It's hard to defend that. When she puts her head down, its hard to play straight up defense.”
The Raiders came out with an entirely new energy at the second half, putting up 32 points to the scoreboard in the final two quarters.
“We had to pass the ball more,” said Schreacke. “Everybody had to get a touch instead of just trying to put our head down and dribble through it.”
The fourth quarter can be summarized in one word -- steals.
Quincy Notre Dame brought forth the aggression in their defense and maintained ball possession.
“(Lauren Miller of CSE) draws that foul and that makes it tough for us because we got into foul trouble on her,” Orne said.
QND freshman guard Ari Buehler had a notable defensive performance tonight.
“I was very scared in the beginning when they put me on Lauren,” said Buehler. “I decided to stay straight and stay calm. (It's easy to do) with this team. The seniors are so welcoming and themselves around everybody.”
Central/Southeastern (7-2) will play Warrenton in the John Wood Rumble on the River Shootout in its next game at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
QND (15-1) will play Cardinal Ridder (1-2) in the John Wood Rumble on the River Shootout in its next game at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
