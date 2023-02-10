QUINCY -- The battle between two girls basketball powers from opposite sides of the river was all it was advertised to be.
Illinois Class 2A No. 1 ranked Quincy Notre Dame earned a hard-fought 52-47 win over Missouri No. 3 ranked Helias at The Pit on Friday.
"I told them it was all the hard work they did in November," said QND head coach Eric Orne. "All the tough schedules they had in December and it just elevated them in the second half of the year. That was just an all-out battle tonight against two really good teams."
Helias junior forward Ava Morris got the scoring start, draining a 3-pointer roughly a minute into the game.
Morris would score seven points in the first quarter, while fellow junior forward Adalyn Koelling chipped in nine points to provide all of the Crusaders scoring in the first quarter.
Raiders senior guard Abbey Schreacke soon found her groove, scoring nine points during the first quarter.
Both teams ended the first quarter knotted up at 16-16.
Momentum went in QND's favor during the second quarter, with senior guard Blair Eftink draining two 3-pointers and scoring 10 points in the quarter.
While Schreacke and Eftink providing the scoring punch, Orne felt that another player helped set them up for success.
"I thought Ari Buehler did a great job at point guard tonight," Orne said. "I thought we just got good play from her facilitating, (which) allowed us to get Abbey and Blair the ball."
QND would enter halftime with a 32-23 lead.
Helias came out strong in the second half and went on a run, closing the gap with QND.
One key play late in the third quarter was a Schreacke block and subsequent basket.
"That's what (Schreacke) does," Orne said. "She wants the ball in her hands when the clock is ticking down. She has that mentality and that's why she's an All-State player."
However, Helias answered right back and QND entered the fourth quarter holding a slim 42-40 lead.
Morris hit a bucket midway through the fourth quarter to narrow QND's lead to just one point. It would be the closest the Crusaders would get.
"We've got some good senior leadership and that experience paid off tonight," Orne said. "It was just doing all the little things and we just didn't panic. They made their runs, but we didn't let them get a step ahead of us."
Schreacke finished with a game-high 24 points and nine boards.
Eftink racked up 18 points and a board, while sophomore Sage Stratton chipped in with five points and three boards. Ari Buehler had four points and a board.
Koelling led Helias in scoring with 12 points and rebounds with 11.
"(Koelling) was just a load and it was a tough matchup," Orne said. "Abbey did a great job on her, but we had to do a good job on their whole team."
Morris put up 11 points, while senior Mikah Edwards racked up 10 points for the Crusaders.
QND (29-1) will host the 2A regionals and will play the winner of the opening round game between Beardstown and West Hancock at 6 p.m. on Monday.
"We've had some good games down our home stretch," Orne said. "We are pretty comfortable here. As good as a regular season that we've had, everybody is 0-0 starting tomorrow. I told the girls that and I also think there is some confidence building right now with this team."
