QUINCY -- It was not easy, but Quincy Notre Dame boys basketball has won its eighth game in a row.
QND celebrated senior night with a 73-56 win over West Central Conference foe West Hancock at The Pit.
Updated: February 14, 2023 @ 11:31 pm
The Raiders led most of the game, but the Titans wouldn’t go down without a fight and it was a back-and-forth game until the fourth quarter when QND pulled away.
Raiders head coach Kevin Meyer was very frustrated in the first half despite leading by two points at halftime.
“It was two good teams going at each other,” Meyer said. “We had a lead and they came down and made some shots. It was a back-and-forth affair. We knew if we could get to the basket, we could create some separation.”
This night not only belonged to the seniors off the court, it belonged to them on the court as well.
Alex Connoyer had a team-high 21 points on the night, while fellow senior Charlie Lavery contributed 14 points.
Meyer said he couldn’t be prouder of the seniors he has coached.
“I told them I was proud of them," Meyer said. "We have regionals next week, so this isn’t the last game at The Pit. I told them to enjoy it and look around you folks are here to watch you.”
Coach Meyer hopes he has these kids for a little longer with regionals coming up. A couple of the players that the Raiders have are four-year starters which is something Meyer is proud of and hopes that bond continues even after the seniors graduate.
On the losing side, Bryan Gerhardt led the Titans in scoring with 14 points, while Alec Hymes chipped in with 10 points of his own.
The Raiders improve to 20-8 on the season.
QND travels to Keokuk for an 8 p.m. game on Friday night to finish out the regular season as regionals approach.
