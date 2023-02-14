Connoyer.jpg

File photo of QND’s Alex Connoyer (22) shooting the ball during the Raiders game against Payson Seymour in the QND Superfan Shootout.

 H-W Photo/Mathew Kirby

QUINCY -- It was not easy, but Quincy Notre Dame boys basketball has won its eighth game in a row.

QND celebrated senior night with a 73-56 win over West Central Conference foe West Hancock at The Pit.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.