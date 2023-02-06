Quincy Notre Dame had four wrestlers in the regionals on Saturday qualify for the sectional round.
Updated: February 6, 2023 @ 2:01 pm
Quincy Notre Dame had four wrestlers in the regionals on Saturday qualify for the sectional round.
Finishing second and qualifying for the sectionals were Bradi Lahr (132), Taylin Scott (182) and Ryan Darnell (195).
Finishing third and qualifying for the sectionals was Aidan Brunier (285).
Luke Bliven (138) placed fourth and is a sectional alternate.
QND will compete in the sectionals next weekend in Clinton.
