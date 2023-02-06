Lahr 1.4.jpg

QND’s Brady Lahr wrestles Quincy’s Cale Mixer during the 132 pound match of the Blue Devils tri meet with Quincy, Pittsfield and QND on Wednesday, Jan. 4 in Quincy. 

 H-W Photo/Mathew Kirby

Quincy Notre Dame had four wrestlers in the regionals on Saturday qualify for the sectional round.

Finishing second and qualifying for the sectionals were Bradi Lahr (132), Taylin Scott (182) and Ryan Darnell (195).

