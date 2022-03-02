NORMAL, Ill. — The most talked about part of Quincy Notre Dame’s state-clinching win wasn’t what happened on the court.
It was the video from the locker room celebration that landed on social media late Monday night.
Coach Eric Orne was doused with water by his team upon entering the locker room before he showed off his dance moves.
Orne did a version of the popular “Griddy dance” and the Lady Raider girls’ basketball team erupted in cheers.
The post received hundreds of views and likes.
“Once in a while, I have a little fun with the team,” Orne said with a laugh. “I didn’t realize it was going to be all over Twitter.”
Notre Dame was back to business on Tuesday as it prepares for Thursday’s state tournament semifinal.
The Class 2A No. 3 Lady Raiders (29-3) face a tough task when they meet No. 2 Pana (35-1).
Tipoff is set for 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Illinois State’s Redbird Arena in Normal.
The Panthers haven’t lost since November – a defeat they avenged – and have won 31 straight games.
“They’re a very strong five,” Orne said of Pana’s starters. “(Jillian) Hamilton is their leader. She does a lot of things well, and she shoots the 3 well.
“They are a very balanced team that has five kids who score. Pana has a lot of seniors and a lot of experience.”
QND outlasted a scrappy Normal University High squad 30-28 to win a Class 2A Super-Sectional championship Monday night at Beardstown High School.
“It was a really tough game,” Orne said. “We missed some shots, and you could see we were pressing. It was mentally draining.
“But our team stayed engaged and they knew what they needed to do. We knew we had to make some plays and we got the job done on the defensive end.”
Expect a much higher-scoring game with Pana as it plays a faster-paced style like Notre Dame.
“They press and like to put up a lot of points,” Orne said. “It should be an entertaining game.”
QND is led by all-state junior Abbey Schreacke and talented classmate Blair Eftink. Both players drained key free throws late in Monday’s win.
The Raiders are making their 11th state appearance in the Illinois girls final four.
QND, winners of five state titles, is returning to state for the first time since 2014. The Lady Raiders won three consecutive state titles under Orne from 2011-13.
“I told our players that you have to enjoy the moment,” Orne said. “We are one of just four teams to make it here. It’s truly something special to be in the final four.”
Top-ranked Winnebago is scheduled to battle Minonk (Fieldcrest) in the second 2A semifinal.
“There are four top-notch programs vying for the same thing,” Orne said. “The team that adjusts well and settles in will be successful. It will be important to dictate the tempo early and remain calm.”
And who knows? Orne may break out his dance moves for a second time.
“I’m not sure anybody wants to see that again,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.