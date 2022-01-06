QUINCY — Braden Sheffield converted on a drive just seconds into the game.
And the Quincy Notre Dame Raiders were off and running.
Sheffield scored his team’s first eight points and QND never let up in a 67-26 boys’ basketball blitz of Western on Thursday night.
QND came out in a full-court press and disrupted Western’s offense.
“That’s the identity we want to be,” QND coach Kevin Meyer said. “We want to get out and press teams. And we want to get up and down the floor. We want to use our athleticism to our advantage. I think we’re finally buying into that.”
Notre Dame looked sharp in its return home to the Pit.
The Raiders bolted to leads of 19-6 after one quarter and 33-15 at the break.
The Raiders improved to 8-6 overall and the Wildcats fell to 3-13.
Jake Wallingford led a balanced Notre Dame attack with 14 points and Sheffield added 12.
“When we do it by committee, and have four or five guys score between 8 and 10 points, I think we’re pretty dangerous,” Meyer said.
The Raiders led 51-20 after three quarters. The lead grew to by 42 in the final quarter as their reserves played well to close it out.
Freshman Casen Tobias led Western with 12 points after hitting four 3-point goals.
Notre Dame was able to give everybody on its bench significant minutes Thursday.
“It’s good from a coaches’ standpoint and from a players’ standpoint,” Meyer said. “Those guys work their tails off every day in practice and it’s a good reward for them to get out there. They did a nice job.”
QND is scheduled to play at Pittsfield on Friday night.
“It’s going to be a tough matchup,” Meyer said. “We want to get out and push tempo. We want to get them running and use our depth and use our size.”
QND girls prevail
Abbey Schreacke connected for 33 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Quincy Notre Dame girls’ basketball team to a big road win.
The Class 2A No. 2 Lady Raiders prevailed 62-54 at Springfield on Thursday night.
Blair Eftink contributed 12 points for QND.
The Lady Raiders improved to 13-0 overall.
QHS girls fall
The Quincy High girls fell at Rock Island 44-36 in Western Big 6 play Thursday night.
Sophomore Taylor Fohey scored 22 points for the Blue Devils.
