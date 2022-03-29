QUINCY — It was one of those early spring days that you want to bottle and savor.
On a sun-splashed afternoon that turned out much milder than expected, seemingly everything went right for Quincy Notre Dame.
The Lady Raider softball team was firing on all cylinders Tuesday afternoon at the Backyard.
QND erupted for two big innings to start the game en route to a 10-0 triumph over Mendon Unity.
“This was the first game where we’ve had our entire team together,” QND coach Eric Orne said. “We were able to play a lot of kids, and everything just worked out great for us.”
Notre Dame improved to 4-0 overall. The Lady Mustangs dropped to 0-2.
“We had one of our better hitting days,” Orne said. “We had a lot of line drives and hit the ball hard.”
The Lady Raiders struck for three first-inning runs on a breezy day, highlighted by junior standout Abbey Schreacke’s ringing two-run triple into the gap in left-center field.
Freshman sparkplug Caitlin Bunte followed by crushing a two-run triple of her own in a seven-run second inning.
“Caitlin jump-starts our offense from the leadoff position,” Orne said. “She can do a lot of things. She’s fast, she can bunt, she can hit for power, and she loves the game. She’s a big part of what we are doing.”
QND senior Eryn Cornwell was superb in the circle, allowing just one hit in the five-inning contest.
“Eryn was in control,” Orne said. “She had great command and gave us another strong performance.”
Cornwell effectively mixed her fastball and changeup to keep Unity’s lineup off-balance.
“We worked really hard in the offseason on developing my changeup,” Cornwell said. “It’s something that has really helped me this season.”
Cornwell was backed by excellent defense, most notably by Schreacke from her shortstop position.
Schreacke turned in the defensive gem of the game in the fifth inning.
She extended to her left to glove a ball that was headed up the middle. She then spun around while losing her face mask before firing a strike to first base for the out.
“Abbey made two outstanding plays, but the last one was pretty special,” Orne said. “It’s nice having her back in the softball groove.”
Schreacke, who led Notre Dame to a state basketball title earlier this month, is already making a significant impact on the softball field.
“We gave Abbey a week off after basketball season,” Orne said. “Obviously, she’s a great athlete and she’s made a quick transition to softball.”
Next up is Thursday’s scheduled home game against Liberty.
“It’s just really enjoyable, being a part of this team,” Cornwell said. “I have great teammates and we’re having a lot of fun right now.”
The Lady Raiders have high hopes for this spring.
“We have a really strong team,” Cornwell said. “I think we can make a deep run in the postseason.”
