Schreacke 2.21.jpg

QND senior Abbey Schreacke drives towards the basket during the Class 2A sectional semifinal game against Hillsboro on Tuesday at Pleasant Plains High School.

 H-W Photo/Brooke Beeler

PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. — The state championship glistens in the horizon for Quincy Notre Dame girls basketball as they moved another step closer to defending its title on Tuesday night.

QND traveled to Pleasant Plains to face off with Hillsboro in the Class 2A regional semifinals, dominating in a 67-30 win.

