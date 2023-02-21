PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. — The state championship glistens in the horizon for Quincy Notre Dame girls basketball as they moved another step closer to defending its title on Tuesday night.
QND traveled to Pleasant Plains to face off with Hillsboro in the Class 2A regional semifinals, dominating in a 67-30 win.
The Hiltoppers are ranked second in the South Central Conference with a .650 winning percentage; while The Raiders have a .970 winning percentage and were West Central Conference champions.
“We are playing it one day at a time,” said QND head coach Eric Orne. “I thought we had really good preparation and that paid off today.”
More specifically, the team prepared themselves to go against Hillsboro’s star player Layne Rupert.
“(We focused on) defending the Rupert girl,” said Eric Orne. “She averages 18 points a game. We needed to make sure we were guarding her.”
The Raider’s goal was accomplished in consideration to Rupert being held to just an 11 point game.
“Rebounding was probably the most important thing (for us),” said Orne. “In the game against Pittsfield, when (Hillsboro) won the regional title, (Hillsboro) outrebounded Pittsfield by double. Once we rebounded and made that first pass we were off to the races.”
Senior Abbey Schreacke led the Raiders in scoring with 23 points, and added eight rebounds.
QND senior Blaire Eftink scored 17 points, along with three assists and three rebounds.
Raiders sophomore Sage Stratton achieved 11 points with six rebounds, four assists and five steals.
“They did a great job,” said Orne. “We’ve got a good balance. Obviously Abbey (Schreacke) is the All-Stater, but what we’ve done this year is we’ve got people around her that can also score. Teams predominantly go out to stop (Schreacke), but we’ve got Sage and Blaire (and other players to score too).”
Despite their continued success, the Raiders have yet to become jaded.
“I’m just taking it one step at a time,” said Schreacke. “I think this game was a really good game for us and we will get ready for the next one.”
Though QND remains cool, calm, and collected in their postseason success, their confidence is evident.
“I think its good that we had two of the teams that we play next watching,” said Schreacke. “We sent a message to them: we’re coming.”
The Raiders will go back to Pleasant Plains to play a familiar foe on Thursday, Central-Southeastern. The two teams will compete for the Class 2A Pleasant Plains sectional championship, with tip-off slated for 7 p.m.
In a previous meeting this season, QND defeated CSE 47-33 on Dec. 19 at Camp Point High School.
“Each game is a new day,” said Orne. “I think our experience from last year getting through the state tournament pays big dividends. What we are experiencing right now is not altogether new. We’ve played a lot of big games and I think it's paying off. The game is not bigger than what we are.”
