QUINCY — To no surprise, the returning Class 2A state champions Quincy Notre Dame have been placed as the first seed for the regional tournament.
With a West Central Conference championship and 29-1 regular season record, QND girls basketball has become synonymous with success.
QND's journey on defending its state title began Monday night against West Hancock in the QND regional semifinal game after getting a bye in the first round.
The game proved to be just another stepping stone for the Raiders, defeating the Titans 79-33.
“We don’t look at our ranking,” said QND head coach Eric Orne. “We just look at our opponent in front of us. Our goal is to play seven games in the postseason and have the opportunity to repeat a state championship.”
Blair Eftink, who broke the school’s 3-point record this past season, proved just how dangerous she can be from downtown — leading QND in scoring with 22 points and four 3-pointers.
“It really builds my confidence going into the postseason,” said Eftink. “I think it gets everyone going when a lot of people are contributing and making their shots. We have a lot of good 3-point shooters.”
Seniors Abbey Schreacke and Laela Hernandez-Jones followed in scoring with 15 points and 10 points.
“We have a great team connection,” said Hernandez-Jones. “A lot of us are seniors and have been playing together since we were sixth graders. I think we have the same chance to get to state as we did last year.”
Raiders sophomore Sage Stratton had a standout defensive performance against the Titans, leading in steals with six and accumulating five rebounds.
Schreacke led in rebounding with eight, followed by senior Mara Ippensen with seven boards.
“For these girls, especially our six seniors, this is their last shot,” said Orne. “They want to make sure every opportunity we get we perform at our best. (Our main focus is) mental toughness. Obviously Abbey Schreacke has been an All-State player, but we have five or six other girls on our team that we can go to and are reliable. We have a pretty strong team.”
Despite this marking the beginning of postseason, Monday night’s matchup was just the beginning.
“It’s definitely a different feeling this season,” said Eftink. “There are a lot more eyes on us… just because we’re ranked No. 1 doesn't mean we are going to win without putting in the effort.”
QND will play Sacred Heart Griffin in the QND regional championship game at The Pit on Thursday.
