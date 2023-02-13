Eftink.jpg

File photo of QND senior Blair Eftink (14) driving to the basket during the Raiders game against the Civic Memorial on Friday, Feb. 2. in Quincy.

 H-W Photo/Mathew Kirby

QUINCY — To no surprise, the returning Class 2A state champions Quincy Notre Dame have been placed as the first seed for the regional tournament.

With a West Central Conference championship and 29-1 regular season record, QND girls basketball has become synonymous with success.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.