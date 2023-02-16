QUINCY — It's been said and it's been proven -- Quincy Notre Dame girls basketball is a force, a power, an army to be reckoned with.
The Raiders have evolved — they are no longer just West Central Conference champions, but now they are the Class 2A Quincy Regional Champions after Thursday night's game against Sacred Heart Griffin, winning 54-43.
“It's really exciting (to be the Regional Champion),” said QND senior Blair Eftink. “Winning at home just makes it even better.”
The matchup was certainly a challenge with the foes finishing the first quarter tied 8-8.
“Tonight was a battle,” said head coach Eric Orne. “I give Sacred Heart a lot of credit. They were well coached. They played with a lot more energy. They wanted to win as badly as we did.”
The Raiders stepped up the aggression in the second quarter, putting up 20 points.
The energy shift was influenced by Eftink who led the team's offense and scored seven by the quarter’s end.
“I thought Blair Eftink made one of the biggest plays when it was a four-point ball game,” said Orne. “She got a big steal and converted the play that we needed to make. We had a lot of people step up in big moments and that’s what it takes if you’re gonna make a championship run.”
Abbey Schreacke led QND in scoring with 19 points and seven rebounds.
Eftink trailed close behind with 17 points, while sophomore Sage Stratton followed the seniors with 11 points.
“It feels great (to be the Regional Champion),” said Stratton. “I love this team so much. We’ve been through a lot this season and it feels great to get here and prepare for sectionals.”
Defense proved to be the crucial component to the night's win against Sacred Heart Griffin.
“Our half court defense is our backbone,” said Orne. “In 20 years of coaching I’ve learned that's where you have to win some ball games when you're not shooting it that well. Tonight Sage Stratton really stepped up in some key moments, Abbey got some big rebounds and a lot of that comes out of our practice. We couldn’t have any let downs.”
QND (31-1) will play in the winner of the Pittsfield Regional at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the opening round of the Pleasant Plains Sectional.
The Raiders did not relish over the title for long, as coach Orne said it was the next stepping stone in their journey toward state.
“It’s just another step in our process,” said Orne. “We’re two games into the postseason. You had two schools who were ranked fighting it out.”
