QUINCY -- Quincy Notre Dame senior Colin Kurk signed his national letter-of-intent to attend and play soccer for Quincy University during a ceremony at The Pit on Wednesday.
Kurk will stay local and in the same town he has so many soccer memories in.
"Just the atmosphere there (at QU) was great," Kurk said. "The coaches there were very welcoming. On my visit the facilities looked great. It all came together and made it a very easy decision."
Kurk plans on majoring in finance and hopes to become a financial adviser after he graduates.
During his four years with the Raiders, Kurk learned a lot from head coach Greg Reis and the coaching staff.
"They prepared me very well for the next level," Kurk said. "They hold their practices at a very high intensity. They teach us everything they know and I think it's prepared me very well."
Besides soccer, Kurk has also played baseball for the Raiders.
Kurk cannot of closed out his QND career any better, with the Raiders winning the Class 1A boys soccer state championship last fall.
"Obviously winning the state championship was a big (memory)," Kurk said. "Just hanging out with my friends over the past four years and growing my friendships over the years has been great. I'm excited to take on a new journey."
Kurk joins a Hawks men's soccer team that finished 3-11-3 last fall, but had a winning record as recently as 2021.
At QND, Kurk has played center back but will play wherever QU head coach Mike Carpenter needs him for the Hawks.
"Not for sure yet (on what position I will play)," Kurk said. "Hopefully anywhere I can get on the field as fast as possible. Just anyway that I can help the program out. I know the coaches pretty well up there, so it works out well."
