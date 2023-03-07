QUINCY — It is rather orthodox for a high school sports team to share a closeness to one another.
They spend hours training together, experience emotional highs and lows together and depend on each other in order to succeed.
But there was something vastly different about the bond of the Quincy Notre Dame girls basketball team — their closeness had a unique depth and synergy that was intrinsic to this specific group and nurtured their historical triumphs.
Yet as the winter season comes to an end, so does this remarkable dynamic.
The Raiders will be losing seniors Abbey Schreacke, Blair Eftink, Mara Ippensen, Amber Durst, and Laela Hernandez-Jones.
Their journey together began in the sixth grade.
At the time, QND head coach Eric Orne had emerged from his retirement to coach the youth team.
“(They had) a kindred spirit,” said Orne. “They loved the game, they loved being together and they were great teammates for each other. We evolved from that experience from sixth grade to their senior year.”
The team certainly developed into something special -- accomplishing the championship state title in 2022, earning the third-place title in 2023 and also setting the school record for the most wins in a single season with 35.
“It's been a great experience for them and for our coaching staff to just be a part of the journey they were all on,” said Orne.
Seniors Schreacke and Eftink also shattered some individual records over the season.
Schreacke is the all-time leader in points for boys and girls, not just at QND but in all of Quincy, and she was named an unanimous First Team All-State selection.
Her career in blue and gold may be ending, but Schreacke will be moving on to play Division I basketball at the University of Missouri.
“It’s hard to believe that I’ve grown up with (this team) and now I’m on to a new chapter,” said Schreacke.
Eftink earned the all time three-point leader for QND girls and accomplished the most three-pointers scored in a state tournament game.
Eftink has not announced her future plans.
“It feels good to be able to (end my season) like that and enjoy what I had left,” said Eftink.
Schreacke and Eftink said they will miss their teammates and coaches.
“(Eric Orne) is the best coach ever,” said Schreacke. “He knows everything. Even off the court he knows how we’re feeling. He's more than a coach. He’s kind of a father figure for our team.”
As the seniors leave a legacy and move onto the next phase in their life, there remain the younger players of the team that looked up to them all season long.
“The last minute of the (state tournament game) was really hard,” said sophomore Sage Stratton with tears in her eyes. “Knowing that I wasn't gonna play with Abbey and Blair anymore hit me really hard. They’ve been big sisters to me. I love them so much and I’ll never forget them and what they’ve done for me.”
Despite the outstanding leadership leaving the team, the girls are poised for the coming seasons without them.
“We have other girls that are gonna step up,” said freshman Tristan Pieper. “They might not be the exact same as Abbey and Blaire but they are going to step up.”
There was nothing orthodox about the Quincy Notre Dame girls basketball team.
A legacy has been cemented into the community that will continue to be remembered; encouraging future Raiders to parallel the bond, the leadership, and the love for the game this group of girls created.
