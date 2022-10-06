QUINCY – Nobody can accuse the Quincy Notre Dame football team of playing an easy schedule.
QUINCY – Nobody can accuse the Quincy Notre Dame football team of playing an easy schedule.
The Raiders have faced more than their share of challenging opponents this season.
And Friday night’s game is no exception.
QND (3-3) is set to battle Normal Community West (5-1) in a homecoming matchup at Advance Physical Therapy Field.
The teams met in the spring of 2021 when the season was moved because of the Covid pandemic. Normal West won 20-9 at QND.
“It was a good, hard-fought game, and they came out on top,” QND coach Jack Cornell said. “Historically, they have a very good program. And they have another strong team this year.”
The Wildcats are averaging 32 points per game and allowing just over 8 per contest. Normal West has pitched three shutouts.
“They have really good athletes who play hard,” Cornell said. “They have a well-coached, well-run program.”
The Wildcats, who have been state ranked in Class 6A this season, are coming off a 41-14 road win over Peoria Manual.
QND dropped a 35-10 decision at Class 5A No. 4 Mahomet-Seymour last week.
“The number on the scoreboard doesn’t reflect how we played,” Cornell said. “We learned a lot about ourselves and played well against a good team. I was proud of our effort.”
QND linebacker Dalton Miller continued his stellar play Friday. He returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown late in the first half that cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 21-10.
The Raiders forced five turnovers last Friday, including four interceptions, but were unable to capitalize aside from Miller’s pick-6.
Cornell said he is looking for his offense to bounce back this week.
“We had some mental mistakes that hurt us,” he said. “And we need to take better care of the football.”
Another big test awaits against Normal West.
“Defensively, we’ve got to contain their playmakers,” Cornell said. “Offensively, we need to run the ball and keep their offense off the field. Our guys are excited for the challenge.”
The Raiders also remain in contention for a playoff spot.
“We just have to focus on Normal West and not worry about anything else,” the coach said. “We’ve had good practices this week and we’re looking forward to facing a good team on Friday night.”
