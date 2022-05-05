QUINCY -- There is no place like home for the Quincy Notre Dame girls’ soccer team.
At least that’s what veteran QND coach Mark Longo is hoping.
The second-ranked Lady Raiders could potentially play at home during their first four postseason matchups.
QND (15-3-3) will play host to Class 1A regional and sectional play over the next two weeks at Advance Physical Therapy Field.
The top-seeded Raiders are scheduled face No. 8 Springfield Lutheran in the regional semifinals. Game time is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday at Notre Dame.
“We obviously want to play as many home games as we can,” Longo said. “The rest of our games will be played on turf and that’s to our advantage. It makes a huge difference for us. We play our home games on turf, and that suits our style of play.”
The loaded QND roster is led by junior standout Lia Quintero, who has scored 21 goals and dished out 11 assists. She is coming off a four-goal performance against Jacksonville.
“If I had a scouting report against us, I would focus on stopping Lia,” Longo said. “She’s playing really well. If teams put two or three players on Lia, we have other players who can step up and score.”
Among them is freshman Annie Eaton, the team’s second-leading scorer. She has collected 11 goals and five assists.
Freshman Makayla Patton also has excelled with 10 goals and five assists.
Freshman Sage Stratton and junior Avery Keck also have made key contributions for the Lady Raiders.
“Sage and Avery have been fantastic,” Longo said. “Their work ethic is tremendous, and they’ve also been scoring some goals for us.”
QND has relied on two goalkeepers – Addison Van Hecke and Aly Young – this spring.
“They split time and they each play a half in our games,” Longo said. “They’ve both been doing a great job.”
Junior Eva Dickerman also has played an important role defensively.
“Eva has been very good for us,” the coach said.
The Lady Raiders finished fourth at state last year.
“If we show up to play, we should play either Alton Marquette or Sacred Heart-Griffin in the sectional finals,” Longo said. “We just have to play how we are capable.”
QND is scheduled to complete the regular season against Burlington Notre Dame at 5 p.m. Friday at home.
“We are starting to hit our peak and that’s obviously a good sign,” Longo said. “Our team has worked hard and played with great effort. We’ve really progressed into becoming a team that could bring home a trophy from state. It won’t be easy, but I’m excited to see what this team can do.”
