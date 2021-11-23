QUINCY – Quincy Notre Dame will induct five individuals and one team during its annual Hall of Fame induction ceremonies Saturday night at The Pit.
Wayne Steinkamp will be honored for meritorious service to the school’s athletic programs, while four student-athletes and one team will be enshrined.
Here’s a look at those student-athletes and the one team being inducted in the QND Hall of Fame Class of 2021:
Kyle Awerkamp
A 2000 QND graduate, Awerkamp finished each of this high school golf seasons at the IHSA state tournament. He was a constant figure in Raider squads that won two state championships and placed no lower than fourth during his prep career.
Awerkamp’s best individual state finish came as a junior during the 1998 Class A state tournament. He finished in a tie for third, six shots off the lead, to help the Raiders tie for the state title with Havana. That came a year after the Raiders won the team title.
Awerkamp went on to play at Eastern Illinois University.
Erin (Moulton) Kimm
The Lady Raiders’ softball program has been pitching-rich through the years. Kimm, a 2001 QND graduate, is the school’s all-time leader in strikeouts with 890. She won 74 games during her career, which featured four first-team all-area selections by the Herald-Whig. She led the Lady Raiders to the Class A state quarterfinals as a senior.
Although she is primarily being inducted for her softball prowess, Kimm also played on Lady Raider volleyball teams which won a Class A state title in 1998 and finished second in 1999.
Kimm played collegiately at Millikin and Quincy University.
Joe Terwelp
The 2004 QND graduate was a two-sport standout, excelling in basketball and baseball.
On the basketball court, Terwelp, a 6-foot-5 forward, helped the Raiders finish third in Class A during his senior season. That capped a standout career, which saw him score 1,070 points, which tied him for eighth place on the school’s all-time scoring list.
On the baseball field, Terwelp was at his best as a senior. He finished 7-1 with a 1.12 earned run average as a pitcher on a Raider team that finished second in the Class A state tournament. He also hit .394 as a senior.
Terwelp played basketball at Monmouth College.
Brian Morrell
One of the tallest pitchers in school history, Morrell helped the Raiders reach some lofty heights before graduating in 2005. The 6-foot-7 Morrell was 21-4 as a starting pitcher during his junior and senior seasons.
As a junior, Morrell went 11-2 with a miniscule 0.78 ERA to help the Raiders finish second in the Class A state tournament. During his senior season, Morrell helped the Raiders reach the Sweet 16 of the Class A playoffs.
Morrell went on to play at Eastern Illinois University.
2003-04 boys basketball team
The Raiders matched the highest state finish in program history by taking third in the Class A state tournament. The Scott Douglas-coached team finished with a 30-4 record, beating Peoria Christian in the third-place game.
QND rattled off wins in their first 12 games and later added winning streaks of six and eight games. The Raiders’ hopes for a state title ended with a 70-55 loss to Chicago Leo in the state semifinals.
Johnny Bocke led the Raiders in scoring at 14.1 points per game, while Joe Terwelp added 11.6 a night. Other team members were T.J. Kistner, Kyle Bocke, Chris Peters, Adam Terstreip, Zac Greer, Johnny Bordewick, Luke Greenwell, Jason Green, Jay Nuessen, Lucas Cramsey, Channing Peters, Ryan Fesler, Shawn Emerick and Brian Morrell.
