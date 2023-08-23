MENDON, Ill. -- Quincy Notre Dame was hot as the August sun in the volleyball season opener, defeating Mendon Unity in two straight sets.
QND won both sets by a 25-10 margin.
"They looked really good tonight," said QND head coach Courtney Kvitle. "I thought the girls looked really confident and in control. I thought it was a really good match for us."
The key for the Raiders was quick starts in both of their set wins.
QND got off to a 8-1 start in the first set and started the second set off 7-0.
"I think it's something historically QND prides ourselves in," Kvitle said of the quick starts. "Getting out there early and being disciplined and being clean. I think we did that in the first set and that showed in our score."
The slow start was too much for Mendon Unity to overcome.
Unity head coach Seth Klusmeyer said his team was concerned about its serve-receive, but did better than they thought, although he pointed out other issues.
"We did not make very good set selection and very good hitting selections," Klusmeyer said. "We got to take advantage in what we are doing by placing the ball because we are not going to be able to put the ball straight down. We are just not tall enough to do that."
The Mustangs graduated several of their key contributors from last season and have a lot of new pieces in new places.
"I think we'll be fine by October and get things put together," Klusmeyer said. "We have a lot of seniors, but haven't played or played in different spots. We'll get there."
QND senior outside hitter Emma Hoing racked up 14 kills, while senior outside hitter Annie Eaton had 25 assists.
Raider middle blockers Eva Breckenkamp and Lauren Hummel each had three kills.
"I thought Eva did a pretty good job serving tonight," Kvitle said. "Emma had a wonderful match with 14 kills. That's putting up a lot of kills."
Unity senior outside hitter Sophia Shaffer had nine digs, while senior middle blocker Destiny Gordon recorded three kills. Senior setter Hayden Frankel had five assists.
Up next for Unity is the Southeastern Lady Suns Classic. Unity will face Liberty at 5 p.m.
"That will be a tough test for us," Klusmeyer said. "We are just trying to get better every single match."
Up next for QND is its home opener on Thursday against West Hancock. Freshmen game starts at 5 p.m. with junior varsity and varsity to follow.
"We're absolutely looking forward to it," Kvitle said. "We don't have many (home games) this year."
