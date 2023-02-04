QUINCY -- Mendon Unity senior Kylee Barry does not stand out like some of the star players on the Mustangs.
Barry turned out to be the main cog in the Mustangs machine, collecting 18 points and 11 rebounds in Unity's 68-41 win over Northeast Cairo of Missouri in the QND Superfan Shootout on Saturday.
"It feels good," Barry said. "I'm always the one to get overlooked. I'm always the one who's not really a star player. I just go out there and try my best."
For her efforts, Barry was awarded team MVP over several of her other teammates who also had big games.
Unity senior Ashlynn Arnsman scored 16 points and pulled down five rebounds.
Mustangs senior Kyra Carothers picked up six boards and scored nine points, all from 3-pointers.
Unity junior Sophia Shaffer racked up 12 points and three boards.
Mustangs senior Caroline Knox chipped in 10 points and three boards.
"In the locker room, I told them that's the one thing about our team that's different than everybody else," said Unity head coach Brad Begeman. "They got to guard all five of us. In a lot of these tournaments (they are focused on) Ashlynn Arnsman, Sophia Shaffer and Kyra Carothers."
Begeman said Barry does all of the hard work necessary to win games.
"I refer to Kylee as our Dennis Rodman," Begeman said. "She does all of the dirty work and never complains. She's never the best player, but she doesn't need the recognition. So it's nice to see her in the limelight a little bit tonight."
The team concept is the main focus for Barry.
"We play the best we played as a team," Barry said. "We shared the ball and we all shoot. We all looked for each other when we run. So that's when we play our best game."
The game did not start smooth for Unity, with Northeast racing out to a 6-0 start.
Unity did not panic and kept their composure through early adversity.
"I just knew we were ok," Barry said. "We just had to stay together. In the back of my mind, I knew we just had to treat it like to when we got to regionals or sectionals. We are going to have to stay together and have the mindset that it could be our last game."
The Mustangs regrouped and quickly took a 14-8 lead by the end of the first quarter, with the help of 3-pointers from Carothers and Knox.
Barry had her most productive quarter in the second, scoring seven points to help Unity increase its lead to 31-20 by halftime.
Unity would outscore Northeast by a 37-21 margin in the second half to sew it up.
Northeast junior Avery Martin led her team in scoring with 12 points and rebounding with five. Sophomore Macie Harman racked up 10 points and four boards.
Unity (27-3) will host West Central Conference opponent Central Southeastern (26-3) in its next game on Thursday.
