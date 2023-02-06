Abbey Schreacke.jpg

QND’s Abbey Schreacke (3) passes the ball to Jenna Durst (21) during the Raiders game against the Civic Memorial on Friday in Quincy. 

 H-W Photo/Mathew Kirby

QUINCY -- Quincy Notre Dame girls basketball has maintained an undeniable success this season — with a 27-1 overall record, a conference championship, and a 20-game winning streak a major target is on the backs of their blue and gold jerseys.

This showed clearly in their Superfan Shootout matchup against South Shelby, who fought until the final buzzer against QND’s prowess, falling short to the Raiders 67-55.

