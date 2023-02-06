QUINCY -- Quincy Notre Dame girls basketball has maintained an undeniable success this season — with a 27-1 overall record, a conference championship, and a 20-game winning streak a major target is on the backs of their blue and gold jerseys.
This showed clearly in their Superfan Shootout matchup against South Shelby, who fought until the final buzzer against QND’s prowess, falling short to the Raiders 67-55.
“They're a great team and they have a very physical scheme,” said head coach Eric Orne. “We had to fight through a lot. It became a very physical game in the second quarter and really the momentum shifted to them because they wanted to come back and make it a game and they did.”
Though QND opened the game with 20 points in the first quarter, South Shelby’s defense kept the Raiders to just seven points in the second.
The first half score was 27-16, but South Shelby’s intensity reflected a threat which outweighed the score.
“We just had to readjust and keep our composure,” said Orne. “We got fouled a little bit, so we were able to get to the free throw line a lot and that helped. It’s just one of those games you got to have late in the season, because as the postseason comes on you’ll know you can win those (challenging games).”
The Raiders made 24 out of 34 free throws during Saturday's win.
“I think we did well handling that type of pressure,” said QND senior Blair Eftink. “As we go on in the season we’re gonna see that a lot. We had a lot of energy, we were sharing the ball well, a lot of people were scoring, and I think it was a good team effort.”
QND senior Abbey Schreacke had her status-quo performance, scoring a game-high 29 points. Eftink followed with 12 points, while Jenna Durst added 11 points.
For her success in the game Schreacke was honored with the MVP award, which was the cherry on top for QND’s senior night celebration.
“There was a lot of talk leading up to the game,” said Schreacke. “We knew we had to stay together as a team, that’s what wins our games. It’s our team and we did what we needed to do.”
QND (27-1) will host Brimfield in its next game on Tuesday.
