Alex Connoyer.jpg

QND’s Alex Connoyer (22) shoots the ball during the Raiders game against the Payson Seymour on Friday in Quincy. 

 H-W Photo/Mathew Kirby

QUINCY — Quincy Notre Dame hosted the Superfan shootout, but showed no mercy to their guests — dominating in a 67-40 win for the boys basketball team Saturday night against Cairo Northeast.

Despite there being only six games left before the Class 2A postseason play begins, the Raiders welcomed two new players to their line-up, 6-foot-8 Jake Wallingford and 6-foot-4 Braden Sheffield — both seniors are back from injury.

