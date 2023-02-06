QUINCY — Quincy Notre Dame hosted the Superfan shootout, but showed no mercy to their guests — dominating in a 67-40 win for the boys basketball team Saturday night against Cairo Northeast.
Despite there being only six games left before the Class 2A postseason play begins, the Raiders welcomed two new players to their line-up, 6-foot-8 Jake Wallingford and 6-foot-4 Braden Sheffield — both seniors are back from injury.
“It’s good to have them back finally,” said Raiders senior Jake Hoyt. “We’ve played with them all our lives, so working them back in has actually been quite smooth compared to what people would think.”
The change in lineup did not seem to affect the team’s chemistry and force considering the consistent lead QND maintained across all four quarters.
“The guys went out and played really hard the whole time,” said QND head coach Kevin Meyer. “A lot of it started with the defensive part of it. They took charges, they were rebounding, and running out into transition. The defense moving around got us some easy baskets.”
However, the team did come into foul trouble early in the first quarter which forced three starters to move their magic back to the bench.
“It was a tightly officiated game,” said Meyer. “You got to make the adjustments or you have to come sit down for a while. We got three guys over there with two fouls. The good thing is we have some depth right now.”
Raiders senior Alex Connoyer established a noticeable fierceness, being awarded the MVP of the matchup.
“Coach Meyer’s message was ‘don't take the foot off the pedal,’ so we just kept going,” said Connoyer. “We buried them.”
The Raiders scored a menacing 27 points in the third quarter, while Cairo only scored nine — reflecting the dominance QND served on both sides of the ball.
“Once we got through foul trouble we were able to go out there and be aggressive again,” said Meyer. “The third quarter was more of our identity and who we want to be. Sheffield scored four out of five 3-pointers and Jackson Stratton was able to get down hill and score six points in a row. I'm super proud of these guys.”
Connoyer led QND in scoring with 16 points, followed by Hoyt with 13 and Sheffield with 11.
The Raiders had 11 different players add to the scoreboard.
“We’re working inside-out,” said Connoyer. “We’ve got me, Bocke, and Sheffield so we got big length (in the paint) and we can all get above the rim so it’s easy to throw shots in there. If we get double teamed we can kick it out for threes.”
QND (15-8) will play at Southeastern (23-5) in its next game on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.