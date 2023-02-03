QUINCY -- It was a night for Abbey Schreacke to remember.
Not only did the senior guard set a new all-time scoring record for Quincy Notre Dame girls basketball, the Raiders defeated Civic Memorial 61-40 in the QND Superfan Shootout on Friday night.
QND senior guard Abbey Schreacke made history, setting a new all-time school record in scoring.
"It's a great honor to get all of these records," Schreacke said. "Some of the other players are setting records too, so it's kind of our record year. It makes it more special."
Schreacke won the game's MVP after scoring a game-high 22 points, pulling down nine boards, dishing out six assists and obtaining six steals.
"It's the best atmosphere," Schreacke said. "It's great playing before the boys so more people come out. It's really nice to see a big crowd."
QND sophomore guard Sage Stratton came away with 10 points and five steals.
Civic Memorial opened up the game with a 3-pointer from senior forward Olivia Durbin, but it would be all QND after that.
The Raiders went on a roll with the help of seven points from Schreacke and five from freshman guard Ari Buehler to take a 18-6 lead by the end of the first quarter.
QND freshman forward Jenna Durst heated up during the second quarter, scoring six points after being held scoreless during the first quarter.
"I thought our scoring has become such more balanced throughout the year," said QND head coach Eric Orne. "We didn't have to exhaust ourselves and really have Abbey pick us up. We knocked down some big shots and had seven people who scored tonight. So that's good."
Civic Memorial scored all but two of its first half points by way of the 3-pointer, but QND built up a 34-17 lead by halftime.
"They shot it well," Orne said. "We just knew we had to keep pressure on them. They played a little zone, which surprised us tonight. We adjusted pretty well."
QND continued to extend its lead in the third quarter, leading Civic Memorial 55-28 by quarter's end.
"Civic has been a big rival for us the last few years," Orne said. "I thought we came out and played both ends of the floor well. Took it at them and knocked down some shots."
Civic Memorial drained 12 3-pointers as a team, scoring all but six of its points behind the arc. Durbin scored a team-high 11 points.
QND (26-1) will face South Shelby (19-2) in the QND Shootout at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
"We are just going to treat it like a postseason game and try to get that mentality going into the postseason," Schreacke said. "They've got a lot of good guards and a lot of good players, so we are just going to have a good shoot-around tomorrow morning."
