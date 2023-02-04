QUINCY -- It was the Danny Stephens show in Saturday's game between Southeastern and Steeleville in the QND Superfan Shootout on Saturday.
Stephens scored a game-high 35 points to help the Suns defeat Steeleville 56-41 and win the game's MVP.
"It feels great, but my teammates (helped)," Stephens said. "We had an all-around great team game. (Aiden) Akers had seven points right off the bat to get us going. It was a great team win and (Steeleville) are a good team. They made it to state last year. It's a good confidence booster for us going into postseason."
Akers chipped in nine points total, which more than a third of the points not scored by Stephens.
It was a big-time performance on a big stage for not only Stephens, but for Southeastern with the postseason quickly approaching.
"It feels good," said Suns head coach Brett Ufkes. "I always like to win. We're just trying to do it every game with (having) four games left before our tournament. We are going to try to compete every day and get better every day and play our best basketball when we get there."
Stephens went off for 13 points in the first quarter to help the Suns get out to a 18-11 lead.
"After I made the first shot, I really got going," Stephens said. "Then after that, it kept going."
Stephens added eight points during the second quarter to help Southeastern increase its lead to 31-20 by halftime.
"I thought Danny was key trying to get to the basket and get everyone else involved," Ufkes said. "I thought our defense had some nice steals that led to fast baskets."
The game tightened up at the start of the second half, with Steeleville holding the Suns to just seven points during the third quarter.
The Warriors also drained a trio of 3-pointers to narrow the Suns lead to 38-33 by the end of the third quarter.
"They showed our weakness and that's the corner 3's," Stephens said. "So, we'll get to work on that."
The Suns regained momentum during the fourth quarter and outscored Steeleville by a 18-8 margin to close out the game.
"We can't get rattled in there when they are making 3's," Stephens said. "They made a lot of 3's today. We just can't get rattled when they start coming back and we did a good job of staying prepared and staying focused."
Warriors junior Noah Fiene led his team in scoring with 11 points, while senior Evan Reitz added 10 points.
Southeastern (23-5) will host Quincy Notre Dame in its next game at 7:30 p.m. on Monday.
