QUINCY -- It was the Danny Stephens show in Saturday's game between Southeastern and Steeleville in the QND Superfan Shootout on Saturday.

Stephens scored a game-high 35 points to help the Suns defeat Steeleville 56-41 and win the game's MVP.

