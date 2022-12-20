QUINCY -- Quincy Notre Dame’s good fortune made a comeback on Tuesday night, defeating Monmouth-Roseville 51-38 after entering the game on a three-game losing streak.
The Raiders maintained a steady lead throughout the match, with the Titans trailing closely behind.
“Statistically, we were mirror images of each other,” said Raiders head coach Kevin Meyer. “Two teams scoring in the mid 40s. Even watching them on film it's like watching us, so we wanted to go out there and execute.”
Despite some minor offensive struggles, the QND coach was satisfied with the energy.
“We were getting point-blank shots," Meyer said. "I thought at least we were in attack mode. Jackson Stratton did a really good job of patience and getting down hill. He got to the basket a couple times and he got to the free throw line.”
Stratton was the Raiders top scorer of the evening with 15 points. Aiden Klauser and Alex Connoyer both hit double-digits, with 11 and 12.
“We moved the ball quickly really well,” said Stratton. “They were in a zone (defense) so the game plan was to get inside and pop it back out and (the shot) would just open up over time. When they went to man (defense) we just adjusted how we usually do. Overall good offensive night.”
At the half Monmouth-Roseville had only put up 13 points, which was directly correlated to the team’s aggressive defensive performance.
“We got out and pressed a little more,” said Meyer. “Aidan Klauser was big for us tonight. He got a couple steals, got a couple rebounds, and went to the free throw line and made them… His length and his aggressiveness was different from what (Monmouth-Roseville) had and I thought that was one of the contributing factors for the win tonight.”
Klauser feels good about his performance, too.
“It's just fun to get after it,” said Klauser. “No matter who you play, no matter the opponent we just kind of do our thing and stay with the game plan.”
The final minute of the game was the most peculiar, lasting far longer than the 60 seconds allotted on the clock.
Both teams went back and forth handing out fouls, which resulted in the players walking from one hoop to the other to shoot their free throws.
There were six fouls total in the final minute of the game. With Monmouth-Roseville committing 10 fouls, QND received double-bonus free throws.
“The last minute took forever," said Stratton. "It felt like 10 minutes.”
Up next for Quincy Notre Dame (5-4) is the State Farm Classic, which will run from Dec. 27-30.
