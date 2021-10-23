Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Thunderstorms - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Windy with scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low around 45F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.