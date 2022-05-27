NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Sophie Gramke’s junior season hasn’t gone quite the way she envisioned it.
“I’ve had a really bad season,” she said matter-of-factly. “And I’ve been in a slump that I couldn’t get out of.”
None of that mattered Friday night.
Gramke came off the bench to score one of Quincy Notre Dame’s biggest goals of the season in the Class 1A state semifinals.
Gramke booted home a shot from the left side of the net, accounting for the game’s only goal in a 1-0 win over Normal University High.
“I was mentally focusing before the game and I was ready,” Gramke said. “I felt like I was completely ready to go.”
Gramke’s goal, coupled with QND’s ninth straight shutout, sends the Lady Raiders into the state championship game at 5 p.m. Saturday at North Central College.
“We’ve had different players step up all season,” QND coach Mark Longo said. “Sophie really came through for us. She kept working hard and it paid off with a huge goal.”
QND will be shooting for its sixth state title. The Raiders won state most recently in 2018.
Notre Dame placed fourth at state last year, but there will be no consolation game this season.
The Lady Raiders (22-3-3) likely will have to win without leading scorer Lia Quintero available for Saturday’s title game tilt against Richmond-Burton.
Quintero was knocked to the ground by a U High defender and appeared to suffer a left knee injury with 21 minutes, 21 seconds left in the game.
Quintero, who has scored 10 postseason goals, had to be helped to the bench and didn’t return.
She was on crutches and had an ice bag on her knee after the game concluded.
“It was really unfortunate what happened with Lia – I’m hoping it is not as bad as I think it is,” Longo said. “She’s obviously played at a high level for us. At this point, her chances of playing tomorrow aren’t good. We will have to regroup and step up.”
Second-ranked Notre Dame controlled the tempo in the first half before it finally broke through.
Gramke came down the left side of the field and fired a shot that rocketed past the goalkeeper and into the net.
That gave Notre Dame a 1-0 lead with just under 27 minutes left in the opening half.
“I saw my chance and I tried to take advantage of it,” said Gramke, who entered Friday’s game with just one goal this season. “I knew it was my time and I shot it. It went in the top corner, and it was perfect.
“Oh my gosh, I was so excited to score that goal. That definitely set the tone.”
QND had defeated U High 1-0 in the Super-Sectional last year.
Now the focus shifts to Richmond-Burton in the state finals.
“They are a physical team,” Longo said. “I know it will be a good challenge for us.”
If Quintero is unable to go Saturday, Gramke will replace her in the starting lineup for the Raiders.
“Lia’s a great player and she is one of our leaders,” Gramke said. “She’s all about the team and helps us all out. It was hard without her – we just had to do our best and fight through it.
“This is an amazing feeling to be playing for a state title. We will be ready to go.”
