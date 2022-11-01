QUINCY – State championship celebrations at 10th and Jackson never get old.
Tuesday afternoon certainly was proof of that at Notre Dame High School.
The 2022 Class 1A boys’ state soccer champions were given a fire truck escort through the city before being honored in their home gymnasium at The Pit.
The Raiders captured the school’s fourth boys’ state soccer title and third under long-time coach Greg Reis.
Notre Dame scored three second-half goals to pull away from Belleville Althoff 4-1 in the state championship match Saturday night in East Peoria.
Fueled by the mantra of “be phenomenal or be forgotten” this Raider team certainly will be remembered.
“This was just a great experience for these guys, and they will never forget it,” Reis said following Tuesday’s celebration at QND. “We’ve been looking for that fourth star on the jersey for a long time. To finally be able to put it on there is kind of surreal.
“We had an awesome group of seniors who provided great leadership. This team really came together when they needed to.”
Notre Dame was led by record-setting senior standout Tanner Anderson, a Saint Louis University commit.
Anderson overcame a late-season injury to make numerous clutch plays during the championship run.
He’s a talented, skilled and determined player who clearly was the best player on the field during the state tournament.
Anderson introduced each one of his teammates when he spoke to the crowd Tuesday.
“Every guy on this team contributed and is an important part of this,” he said. “To bring a championship back to Quincy is something special. It’s something that we dreamed of and it’s amazing to experience this.”
Notre Dame junior Leo Cann stepped up and was a goal-scoring machine during the postseason.
Anderson and Cann formed a formidable Batman and Robin dynamic duo in keying the potent Raider offensive attack.
And freshman Cole Henkenmeier delivered as another legitimate goal-scoring option.
The Notre Dame defense, led by junior goalkeeper Max Frericks, was outstanding during the team’s remarkable 7-0 march through the postseason.
Jake Hoyt, Colin Kurk, Rylan Fischer, Deakon Schuette, John Drew and Jake Vincent also made major contributions during the playoff run.
Reis masterfully put all the pieces in place for the Raiders to excel when it mattered most.
And his squad brought another championship trophy home to the Notre Dame campus.
It was QND’s third state championship celebration in the past eight months. The Lady Raider girls won state titles in basketball and soccer earlier this calendar year.
“I’ve seen other QND sports celebrating state titles and having fire truck rides,” Anderson said. “To finally be able to do it yourself is something super cool. It's been a once-in-a-lifetime experience for me.”
