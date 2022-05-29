QUINCY – The fire truck rides and the school celebrations never get old.
Just ask Quincy Notre Dame junior Lia Quintero and freshman teammate Sage Stratton.
Less than three months after celebrating a girls’ state basketball title, Quintero and Stratton were back at the Pit to be recognized again.
Quintero, Stratton and their girls’ soccer teammates gathered to celebrate a state championship.
Less than 24 hours after winning the Class 1A title, the sixth state title under Coach Mark Longo, the Lady Raiders arrived back in Quincy early Sunday afternoon.
They were escorted around town on a fire truck before arriving back on campus for an assembly in the school gymnasium.
“It is so awesome to bring another state championship trophy back to our school,” Stratton said. “It’s an amazing feeling to win two state titles in one year. We’ve had so much support from our school and our fans. It makes me want to work even harder next year so we can do it again.”
QND captured a state title with a 1-0 win over Richmond-Burton in Saturday night’s state title game in Naperville.
“It is amazing to be back here celebrating another state title,” Quintero said. “We have a great fan base, and we have such great support from our school. It just gives us even more motivation to keep going.”
The Notre Dame team departed suburban Chicago at 8 a.m. Sunday for the four-plus hour trek back home.
“It has definitely sunk in that we won, and you really just try to enjoy it,” Longo said. “We enjoyed the bus ride, and we had a good trip home. And then this whole celebration at Notre Dame was really nice.
“We have a lot of support from everyone at our school. It’s special to bring the trophy back home. It was a great way to cap off a fun weekend for this team.”
Longo delivered a speech inside the Pit before juniors Eva Dickerman and Avery Keck spoke, followed by Quintero.
Dickerman was a defensive stopper for Notre Dame and Keck scored the winning goal Saturday.
Quintero was injured in the second half of Friday’s semifinal and was unable to play in the title game Saturday.
But she delivered an emotional pregame speech that resonated with her teammates.
The Lady Raiders made significant gains during the season with a team that started four freshmen and had no seniors on the roster.
Longo described QND's varsity squad as "a really good JV team with great potential" at the start of the season.
Now the Lady Raiders are state champions.
“These kids have such a great work ethic,” Longo said. “They really believe in themselves and trust each other. They progressed so much because of their hard work and their effort.
“This is a very close-knit team. They care about each other. It’s a great group of girls – they are awesome.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.