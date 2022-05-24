COLUMBIA, Ill. — Nothing was going to derail the Quincy Notre Dame girls’ soccer team.
Not the 143-mile road trip.
Not the challenge of battling the defending state champions.
And not the tension of a gritty, hard-fought, edge-of-your-seat match that went to a pair of overtimes.
A corner kick by Eva Dickerman led to a clutch goal by Lia Quintero as the Lady Raiders punched their ticket to the state tournament.
Second-ranked Notre Dame outlasted a tough Belleville Althoff team 1-0 in double-overtime for a thrilling Class 1A Super-Sectional win Tuesday night.
“Eva placed it perfectly and fortunately the ball came right to me,” Quintero said. “I was able to move into position and head the ball into the net. I don’t think I’ve ever had a more exciting goal in my life. It was absolutely amazing. It's so exciting to be heading back to state.”
The Lady Raiders improved to 21-3-3, pitching their eighth consecutive shutout with the victory at Columbia High School.
“It was another great battle between two excellent teams,” QND coach Mark Longo said. “I kept telling the girls that we needed to get corner kicks because I knew we would have an opportunity to score if we did. We got that corner kick in the second overtime and we took full advantage of it with a tremendous play by Eva and Lia. That was amazing.”
Notre Dame advances to the state tournament in Naperville. QND will face Normal University High or Herscher at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Lady Raiders finished fourth at state last year. QND has won five state titles.
For the second straight game, Notre Dame went to double-overtime in a scoreless matchup.
And for the second time, the Raiders prevailed by making an abundance of clutch plays.
None was bigger than when Dickerman, the team’s top defender, set up for a corner kick early in the second overtime.
Dickerman booted the ball left-footed, and it sailed in the air before coming down directly in front of the goal.
Althoff goalkeeper Anna Brewer leaped and tipped the ball, but Quintero alertly jumped to execute a perfect header.
The ball skipped across the goal line for Notre Dame’s biggest goal of the season.
It was only fitting that Dickerman and Quintero, the team's leading scorer, teamed up for the game-winning tally.
“I just tried to kick it up there and give us a chance to make a play,” Dickerman said. “I tried to get it over the goalie and fortunately Lia was there to make an incredible play.”
Overtime play is cumulative in soccer, so the game was not over after the goal.
“We just stuck together and had a positive mindset,” freshman standout Sage Stratton said. “There is no quit in this team – we keep playing hard. Winning this, it’s just pure excitement. Now we need to keep it going.”
Leading 1-0, Notre Dame still had nearly seven minutes left to keep the Crusaders off the scoreboard.
“We just worked really well together on the defensive end,” Dickerman said. “Althoff has a great team and they made us really work for this, but we found a way to come through. We kept our composure and maintained a positive attitude.”
Dickerman, Stratton, junior Grace Bertram, Notre Dame goalkeeper Aly Young and their teammates did exactly that.
“It was a total team effort,” Young said. “Everybody stepped up and played awesome. We believe in each other. Eva was amazing – she played really well and stopped a lot of shots. There is no way we win this game without Eva.”
As the final seconds ticked off the clock, QND players jumped up and down in celebration of earning another dramatic postseason triumph.
“We never lost faith and we stayed confident,” Quintero said. “It’s really tough in a match like that, but this team stuck together and came through when we needed to. It's an awesome feeling to win this and still be playing.”
