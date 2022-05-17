QUINCY — Sage Stratton knew it was just a matter of time.
Shut out for nearly the entire first half, the second-ranked Quincy Notre Dame girls’ soccer team didn’t panic.
The Lady Raiders continued to apply pressure and eventually broke through on Tuesday afternoon.
QND scored one goal late in the first half and erupted for five in the second half en route a 6-0 sectional semifinal win over second-seeded Piasa Southwestern.
“We’ve been able to get teams tired and wear them down,” said Stratton, a standout freshman. “We just keep attacking. We play 80 minutes strong and that’s how we win. We just keep charging forward.”
Top-seeded Notre Dame improved to 19-3-3 overall on another steamy day at Advance Physical Therapy Field.
“We wore them down, but we were unlucky a couple times in the first half where it looked like we might score,” QND coach Mark Longo said. “Our girls just kept playing with great effort and we were able to string some goals together in the second half.”
The Lady Raiders advance to face Alton Marquette or Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in the Class 1A sectional finals, The game is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday at Notre Dame.
The Lady Raiders tied Alton Marquette 1-1 on the road this season.
Notre Dame finally broke through when freshman Makayla Patton connected for a goal with 3:18 left in the first half.
The Lady Raiders came out strong in the second 40 minutes.
Junior Avery Keck started the second half scoring barrage before junior standout Lia Quintero converted.
Freshman Annie Eaton joined the scoring parade before Quintero and Patton added goals.
“We just kept playing hard and kept going strong,” Patton said. “We kind of fed off each other and played with a lot of energy. We worked well as a team.”
Patton has been a key contributor for Notre Dame.
“Makayla has put in a lot of time and she has worked hard,” Longo said. “I knew she had the skill, the heart and the desire to be a good player. What she has done as a freshman has been a pleasant surprise. We are very happy with what she has done.”
Quintero has scored nine goals in three postseason games.
“Lia’s playing at a very high level,” Longo said.
QND goalkeepers Addison Van Hecke and Aly Young pitched their third straight shutout of the playoffs.
Notre Dame, fourth at state last year, has captured five state championships.
“We just have to rehydrate, recover and get ready for the next one,” Longo said. “We know it’s going to be a battle in the sectional finals. We need to show up with our A game and go from there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.