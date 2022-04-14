QUINCY — The Quincy Notre Dame girls’ soccer team is at its best when it strikes early.
“We have to come out ready to play when the first whistle blows,” QND freshman Annie Eaton said.
The Lady Raiders did exactly that Thursday afternoon, storming to a quick early lead before downing Canton 8-0 at home.
Eaton scored a pair of goals as QND improved its record to 6-1-3 overall.
“We have a lot of players with good ability on this team,” Eaton said. “We just have to play well together and play with confidence. We know we can compete with anybody.”
The Lady Raiders bolted to a 4-0 halftime lead on a windy, but sunny day on the QND campus.
“We were able to play a lot of kids and that was great to see,” Notre Dame coach Mark Longo said. “We did some good things with our starters and were able to jump to a lead.”
Avery Keck also had two goals for the Lady Raiders. Lia Quintero, Sage Stratton, Lauren Hummel and Makayla Patton also scored goals for QND.
Hummel and Patton recorded their first career goals for Notre Dame.
Eaton is one of four freshmen who start for a strong Notre Dame squad that continues to progress.
“I think it really helps that this team is really close outside of soccer,” she said. “We have a good connection and that carries over onto the field.”
Longo’s team has excelled during the early portion of the schedule despite some challenges with the weather.
“It would be nice if we could play more than one game a week so we could get a little more consistency,” Longo said. “We’re hoping to be able to play a few more games next week. Our girls have done a nice job and they’re gaining a lot of experience.”
