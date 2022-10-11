QUINCY – No Tanner Anderson, no problem for the Quincy Notre Dame boys’ soccer team.
Updated: October 11, 2022 @ 7:20 pm
QUINCY – No Tanner Anderson, no problem for the Quincy Notre Dame boys’ soccer team.
The Raiders still have plenty of firepower and it showed on Tuesday afternoon at Advance Physical Therapy Field.
Top seed QND stormed to a commanding halftime lead before rolling past No. 8 Abingdon-Avon 7-0 in a Class 1A regional semifinal.
“We came out strong and I was impressed with how we played,” Notre Dame coach Greg Reis said. “Our guys were able to take care of business early.”
Anderson, a Saint Louis University commit and the team’s leading scorer, sat out Tuesday while recovering from a hip injury.
Reis said Anderson, a senior, may be back for Friday’s regional final, set for 5 p.m. at QND.
“We will see how Tanner is doing in a few days and see if he can go,” Reis said.
The Raiders (13-6-2) will meet either No. 4 Roanoke-Benson or No. 5 Macomb for the regional title on Friday.
Notre Dame defeated Macomb 4-1 on the road during the regular season.
Junior forward Leo Cann recorded a first-half hat trick, connecting for three early goals for Notre Dame.
“We wanted to come out fast and take care of everything early,” Cann said. “We were able to start quickly and it worked out well for us.”
The Raiders also received goals from Cole Henkenmeier, Jakob Vincent, Jacob Schisler and Brock Krueger in Tuesday's triumph.
That staked Notre Dame to a comfortable 7-0 halftime advantage.
“We just need to keep scoring goals and keep getting shutouts,” Cann said. “Our defense has been playing a lot better, and our offense is coming together quite well.”
QND was able to play numerous backup players late in the first half and early in the second half after building the sizeable advantage.
“It was nice to get some of those younger kids some varsity minutes and some experience,” Reis said. “It’s always great to get them into the game.”
Cann said this Notre Dame team has high expectations as we enter the most important part of the season.
“Our goal is to go 7-0 in the postseason,” Cann said. “Nothing but a state championship is really acceptable for us. We’ve been talking about it all year. We really want it this year.”
