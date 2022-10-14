QUINCY – Quincy Notre Dame has all the components of a championship caliber team.
They have an explosive, high-powered offense and a stingy, top-level defense.
The Raiders continued their stellar postseason play, capturing a Class 1A boys’ regional soccer title Friday night at Advance Physical Therapy Field.
QND started quickly en route to a 6-0 win over Roanoke-Benson on a chilly, rainy and windy night.
“I thought our guys played well,” Raiders coach Greg Reis said. “We came out with a lot of energy. We were able to put together some good scoring chances. Defensively, we were pretty solid for the first 25 minutes. We got a little lazy there at the end of the first half, but we tightened it up and played better in the second half.”
No. 1 seed Notre Dame (14-6-2) advances to face No. 2 Serena in the sectional semifinals on Wednesday in Mendota.
Junior forward Leo Cann scored three goals to achieve his second straight hat trick for the Raiders.
Senior forward Tanner Anderson returned to the lineup and contributed two goals for QND.
Anderson has been slowed by a hip injury.
“Tanner was moving pretty well,” Reis said. “He’s still a little bit gimpy. He tested it out in this game, and he was able to score a couple goals and set some of his teammates up.”
Notre Dame tallied its first goal when freshman forward Cole Henkenmeier scored after booting a rebound into the back of the net.
Anderson then scored on an assist from Cann midway through the first half before Cann collected his first goal 37 seconds later.
Cann delivered his second goal with a tally late in the first half.
The Raiders led 4-0 at the half before Cann and Anderson each scored again after the break.
“It felt good to be back out there,” said Anderson, a Saint Louis University commit. “All of the guys were clicking well. Our offense played well and we’ve been looking strong defensively. Hopefully, we can keep it going.”
Notre Dame received another stellar performance from junior goalkeeper Max Frericks, who pitched a shutout.
“Max has been solid all season for us,” Reis said. “He has really stepped up and came up with some big saves. He is really taking charge and has solidified our defense.”
The Raiders now make the long trip to Mendota on Wednesday to begin sectional competition.
“We will put together a scouting report and we will be ready to go,” Reis said. “I like our energy right night – obviously it’s a great boost getting Tanner back.”
QHS powers to win
The Quincy High boys’ soccer team earned a 5-1 win over Granite City in Class 3A regional quarterfinal play Friday at Flinn Stadium.
No. 7 seed QHS advances with the home win over No. 8 Granite City.
The Blue Devils advance to the regional quarterfinals at No. 1 Collinsville on Wednesday.
