QUINCY -- It was a dramatic finish.
And an incredible postseason scene.
Quincy Notre Dame soccer players hugged, high-fived and smiled while jumping up and down as their Class 1A sectional final concluded.
The second-ranked Lady Raiders earned a thrilling 3-2 win over an excellent Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin team Friday at Advance Physical Therapy Field.
“It was absolutely amazing,” QND star Lia Quintero said. “It was really exciting to win like that.”
Now after earning an emotional and exhausting win at home, Notre Dame heads on the road for an even bigger game.
The Super-Sectional matchup against Belleville Althoff. The game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Columbia.
Althoff downed Columbia 2-1 in its sectional final.
"This will be another difficult challenge for us," QND coach Mark Longo said. "But our team has competed well all season. We will be ready for it."
The Lady Raiders (20-3-3 overall) are well aware of what is at stake.
And what challenge this matchup presents.
“Everybody is good when you get to this point in the season,” Longo said. “We will need to be at our best.”
A win Tuesday would send Notre Dame back to the state tournament. The Super-Sectional winner advances to the state semifinals on Friday in Naperville.
QND finished fourth at state last year. The Lady Raiders have won five state titles in soccer.
Quintero leads the Raiders in scoring. She has scored nine postseason goals this spring.
“We just have to keep playing with the same intensity and fire that we have,” she said. “We are playing with a lot of confidence. We need to make sure we leave it all out on the field.”
Freshman standout Sage Stratton knows all about playing in big games. She started alongside Quintero on QND’s state championship basketball team.
“We just have to keep our composure,” Stratton said. “This team never gives up and we always play hard. We just have to go in there with the same mindset that we have had all season.”
Sophomore goalkeeper Aly Young played superbly for Notre Dame in Friday’s victory.
“We just have to stay in the right mindset,” Young said. “I have an amazing defense in front of me. I have confidence in them, and they have confidence in me. As long as we keep working as a team, I think we can accomplish anything.”
