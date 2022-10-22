MENDOTA, Ill. – The Quincy Notre Dame boys’ soccer team continued its dominant postseason run.
And the Raiders now stand just one win from a trip to the state tournament.
QND used another strong start to earn a convincing 7-1 win over host school Mendota in the Class 1A sectional finals Saturday afternoon.
Senior Tanner Anderson scored four goals for Notre Dame and junior teammate Leo Cann collected three goals.
“It was an exciting game and we played well,” QND coach Greg Reis said. “We did a good job going into a strong wind in the first half.”
The Raiders powered past Mendota, a team they lost to in the sectional finals last year.
“We talked to our team about facing them again, but we didn’t really need to,” Reis said. “Our guys wanted to face them again and were ready to go.”
Notre Dame (16-6-2) advances to face Bloomington Central Catholic in the Super Sectional on Tuesday in Chillicothe.
“They are a strong, physical team,” Reis said. “They’ve obviously been playing well. We will put together a scouting report and be ready to go Tuesday.”
Cann opened the scoring Saturday, converting on an assist from Anderson with 29 minutes left in the first half.
Anderson followed by scoring on a penalty kick to extend QND’s lead to 2-0 midway through the half.
Mendota responded with a goal to cut the Raider edge to 2-1, but Notre Dame came right back with a pair of goals.
Cann and Anderson connected on back-to-back scores to push the QND advantage to 4-1 late in the first half.
“Those goals were big for us after they had scored,” Reis said.
Anderson, a Saint Louis University commit, booted home his third goal early in the second half.
He followed with goal No. 4 a couple minutes later to boost the Raiders to a 6-1 cushion.
The Notre Dame scoring onslaught continued when Cann delivered his third goal of the afternoon.
QND went up 7-1 just five minutes into the second half.
“Tanner played really well, and Leo had another hat trick,” Reis said. “Teams can’t just key on Tanner because Leo is playing well for us.”
The Raiders made their second long bus trip of the week to Mendota, and now head to Chillicothe on Tuesday.
“We don’t mind as long as we’re still playing,” Reis said with a laugh. “Hopefully, we have a couple more trips to make.”
