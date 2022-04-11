QUINCY — It didn’t go exactly as scripted.
But the Quincy Notre Dame softball team will take it.
QND powered to a 13-3 win over Pittsfield in the first game before rallying for a 7-6 eight-inning win in the nightcap.
Notre Dame senior Eryn Cornwell was the winning pitcher in Game 1 before delivering the game-winning hit in the second game.
The Lady Raiders improved to 9-2 overall and the Lady Saukees dropped to 3-7.
“We really had to battle,” Notre Dame coach Eric Orne said. “Give them credit for coming back and taking the lead in the second game. Fortunately, we were able to come up with some big hits and finish the sweep.”
QND and Pittsfield were scheduled to play one varsity game Monday before electing to play a doubleheader because of a rare warm weather day.
The Raiders broke out to a 4-0 lead in both games before the Saukees rallied.
Cornwell struck out the first six batters she faced in the opener. Abbey Schreake ripped an RBI single to right field to give Notre Dame an early 4-0 lead.
Pittsfield battled back in the top of the fourth. Emma Saxe connected on an RBI double before Emma Henry followed with a two-run single.
Leading 4-3, QND freshman Caitlin Bunte delivered a run-scoring single in the fourth. Teammate Lily Marth followed with a superb diving catch to end the top of the fifth after the Saukees loaded the bases.
Notre Dame eventually pulled away. The Raiders ended the game after Marah Becks contributed a two-run single. QND won the game 13-3.
Notre Dame continued to excel in the nightcap. Bunte’s inside-the-park home run staked the Raiders to a 3-0 lead in the second inning.
The lead grew to 4-0 before Pittsfield once again fought back to draw within 4-3.
Notre Dame answered to go up 5-3 before Cornwell relieved starter Brooke Boden in the pitcher’s circle in the seventh.
The Saukees struck for three runs in the seventh, taking a 6-5 lead on an RBI from McKinley Walston.
QND stayed alive when Logan Pieper lined a clutch, two-out RBI double down the right-field line to tie it 7-7.
“That was a big hit by Logan,” Orne said. “She came through when we needed it.”
Notre Dame’s Alyssa Ley led off with a single in the bottom of the eighth and advanced to second on Bunte’s sharp single to left.
Cornwell then stepped to the plate and connected on a single to center field to drive in the winning run.
“I was looking for a good pitch to hit, and it was nice to be able to help the team,” Cornwell said. “It was a tough game – I’m just glad we could get the win.”
Boden earned the win after coming back in to pitch in the seventh inning.
“Brooke had my back, and she came through,” Cornwell said. “That’s what we do on this team – we pick each other up.”
Orne credited Cornwell for her resiliency in the second game.
“Eryn is a senior and she’s a competitor,” Orne said. “She came up with a clutch hit to win the game for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.