PETERSBURG, Ill. -- Freshman Caitlin Bunte pitched with the poise of a senior.
And enabled the Quincy Notre Dame softball team to keep its season alive.
Top-seeded Notre Dame had a battle on its hands in the Class 2A regional semifinals before holding off No. 8 Beardstown 2-1 Tuesday afternoon.
“Caitlin did a great job, especially when you consider we committed seven errors,” QND coach Eric Orne said. “She was efficient and did a great job limiting Beardstown. She had good movement on her pitches and got a lot of ground balls.”
Bunte, a talented young left-hander, held the Tigers scoreless for four innings before they broke through for a run in the fifth.
She recovered to pitch a scoreless sixth and seventh inning to preserve the win.
Bunte allowed just three hits. She struck out three and walked two batters in her first postseason start.
QND grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Brooke Boden doubled and eventually scored on a wild pitch.
The Lady Raiders took a 2-0 lead when Abbey Schreacke delivered a two-out RBI single in the fifth.
QND turned a double play to end the game. The Tigers popped up a bunt with one out. Third baseman Eryn Cornwell caught the ball and then fired to first to end it.
Notre Dame improved to 23-8. The Lady Raiders had defeated Beardstown 14-6 on the road April 28.
But this game was much different. And much closer.
The Lady Raiders advance to face No. 4 Athens or No. 6 Pleasant Plains in the regional finals. Game time is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Friday in Beardstown.
Orne said the game may be moved to Thursday with the possibility of storms Friday.
QHS soccer in 3A regional
The sixth-seeded Quincy High soccer team battled No. 3 Edwardsville in a Class 3A regional semifinal Tuesday night in Collinsville.
The winner advances to face No. 2 Alton or No. 7 Collinsville in the regional finals on Friday in Collinsville.
QHS won the Western Big 6 title this spring.
